PHOTOS: Stanbic Bank Treats Private Clients to a Fine Dining Experience, an Epitome of Class and Elegance

KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank Uganda’s private clients were recently hosted to an exclusive Fine Dining Party, showcasing the epitome of luxury and refinement at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The highly anticipated event brought together the crème de la crème of Ugandan corporates, featuring esteemed business leaders, influencers, and high-net-worth individuals who were treated to an exquisite culinary experience, with a carefully crafted menu featuring international cuisine and fine wines.

The ambiance was electric, with soothing performances of renowned Soet Angel Kabera and TshakaMayanja’s Black Roots Academy of Soul band. The live music at the blue carpet session created an impeccable allure adding to the evening’s catalog of cocktails branded in line with the affluent banking slangs like Legacy of 10, Offshore surprise and premium reserve.

At the reception, attendees were registered to enter a raffle draw where selected individuals won gifts from alliance partners like a fully paid trip to Dubai, holiday offers to multiple leisure parks and hotels across the country.

Inside the spacious Victoria Hall was a unique setup of scenes that still whispers fresh voices of class into my ears. From the mobile screens mounted along the walkways to the blue and white decorated candlelight dinner setup perfectly blended with the night’s guest dressed to kill a classy suits and tie theme.

The night which also served as the premier of the Stanbic Visa infinite card product collided in the same month with this year’s international customer appreciation week running under the theme, ‘above and beyond’.

Authur Kiwanuka, the Head Affluent Banking at Stanbic said that the Visa Infinite card is a premium card that has been designed to offer a wide range of benefits to its holders ranging from travel, Lifestyle, convenience and protection among others.

“We are glad to take our clients to the world of more possibilities through this Solution. For example, while using our infinite card, you get access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide through Priority Pass, Travel insurance with multi-trip coverage for you and your family, including Emergency medical expenses coverage. You also get VIP status and benefits at over 900 luxury hotels worldwide through the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection, Zero Liability Policy to protect you against unauthorized transactions, extended warranty protection and purchase security, Return protection and price protection among others,” Kiwanuka said.

Sam Mwogeza, the Executive Director Stanbic Bank Uganda affirmed the Bank’s commitment in driving Uganda’s growth through providing products perfectly tailored to customer needs.

“We want to thank you for believing in us not just at a personal level but as financial partner for your families and businesses. We want to elevate the role that we play in your financial journey and enable you to enhance your lifestyle and create a strong legacy so that your empires can live from generation to generation,” Sam Mwogeza said.

Mwogeza added that Stanbic is led under a purpose, Uganda is our home we drive her growth which works as a running call for our organization and reminder to exist.

“Some people say of a grass being greener everywhere, but at Stanbic we say that the grass is only greener where you water it. So we are committed to water Uganda, water communities at the same time water our customers in what’s important to them. A true measurement of our impact is on how well you strengthen our communities. That’s why we are dedicated to help our customers have a better life, but also the next generation have a better start than the previous one,” Mwogeza said adding that it’s powerful to continue living even after you have passed on to the next life. Very few businesses are not able to live beyond their owners because of simple mistakes we can help you iron out.

At around 09:30PM a four course dinner was served in a fine dining setup where no one was allowed to stand in order to access a recipe of choice. The smartly dressed waitresses actively played their role of making sure that everyone in the room was at peace as the black roots academy of soul entertained the guests with classic love ballads.

Attendees were actively engaged in the band’s carefully playlist and memorable songs like Mary J Bling’s Everything, Bobby Valentino’s Slow down, My My My among others transitioned into a departing mood which was at leisure.

