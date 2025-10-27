PHOTOS: Uganda Embassy in Berlin Celebrates 63rd Independence Anniversary

About Post Author

— The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Berlin hosted celebrations to mark Uganda’s 63rd Independence Anniversary on 25 th October 2025 under the theme,The event was graced by a representative from the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, Ugandans in the diaspora, and friends of Uganda. In his remarks, Uganda’s Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Stephen Mubiru, gave an overview of Uganda’s journey for the last 63 years. He specifically highlighted the country’s progress, in the period of NRM leadership, which has translated into socio-economic development, as evidenced from indicators such as the increased life expectancy, literacy and economic growth rate, reduced infant mortality rates, resulting from investments in infrastructure, social services and among others.Ambassador Mubiru further commended the cordial Uganda and Germany relationship, and committed to contribute meaningfully towards deepening this collaboration, particularly in trade, technology transfer, climate action, and tourism by forging partnerships amongst Government entities, academic institutions, and civil society, to mention but a few. Regarding the diaspora, Ambassador Mubiru commended their contributions in academia, business, arts, regular remittances which not only strengthen Uganda’s image abroad but also drive the nation’s progress. He urged them to continue engaging with Uganda’s development agenda, to invest, to innovate, and to bring skills and experiences home. The Government of Germany representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Mr. Michael Jurgeens, conveyed greetings from the German Government and applauded the cordial relations that have existed between the two countries for over 40 years. Guests enjoyed a lively display of Ugandan culture exhibited through traditional music, dance, and cuisine, reflecting the nation’s rich heritage and diversity. The celebration served as a platform to deepen people-to-people connections and enhance friendship between Uganda, Germany, and the wider international community.