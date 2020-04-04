PICTORIAL: Deserted? Kabale, Rukungiri residents retreat to their homes

Spread the love

















Kabale/Rukungiri – Kabale town has been turned into deserted town as one would think they have visited an upcountry town in the war-ravaged Libya whose inhabitants were tragically swallowed by the sophisticated NATO missiles, RedPepper’s Moses Agaba

The Kigezi sub-region municipality has always been a busy town mostly in the evenings And weekends as it is a gateway to Bwindi national park as well to countries like Rwanda and Democratic republic of congo.

The ever-busy streets of Kabale and other neighbouring towns in Kigezi sub-region like Rukungiri and Kanungu have remained silent and abandoned as a result of the coronavirus scare.

Just a few people are always seen walking slowly, on the normally bustling streets of Kabale Town who are women going to the market and few mostly youths riding their bicycles.

The police and army officers were also seen deployed heavily in the towns and on the outskirts to enforce a two- week nationwide lockdown in a bid to combat further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On the ever-busy Kabale main road as well the Kigongo road as they were deserted as a few handfuls of people could be seen moving by foot while others on bicycles.

Sam Arinda a trader in Kabale town says that they are in a panic mood as they have been ordered to close their Shops as now people are indoors.

Safina Atuhaire, a vendor at the Kabale central Market says that it is good the president allowed them to work but they have no customers People are not in town as most left the town to the villages.







Photographs of Kabale and Rukungiri town amid COVID-19 Lockdown. (Photo: Moses Agaba)

Ronald Bifabusha the lower Bugongi Kabale municipal councillor revealed that government should provide essential foods items to the needy families before they starve to death like orphans, old people, people living with HIV, children headed families

Darius Nandinda the Kabale RDC disclosed that they will not allow anyone that tries to sabotage the Presidents directive.

“A directive from the president is a law and we will not hesitate to arrest anybody found acting contrary to the issued directives,” Nandinda cautioned.

People of Kabale town are also adhering to the curfew as on Wednesday many people could be seen moving speed so that the curfew time of 7

pm they are all out of the town as by 6.30 pm the ever-busy Kigongi, Mwanjari and Kabale main road they were almost empty as just a few were in as by 7 pm the whole town was deserted as just what was seen is the security officers.

As well in Rukungiri town and Kihihi town in Kanungu district, several roads in the towns are deserted.