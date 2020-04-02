PICTORIAL: Doris Akol hands over to Musinguzi Rujoki as sixth CG at tax body

Spread the love

















Kampala – Outgoing Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Ms Doris Akol has today Thursday, April 2 handed over office to Mr Musinguzi Rujoki at the tax body’s headquarters at Nakawa, a Kampala suburb.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the outgoing Commissioner General Akol noted that change is normal and is a step of growth and expansion for URA.

Johnson Musinguzi Rujoki was appointed by President Museveni on Sunday, March 29 with immediate effect making him the sixth Commissioner General at the tax-body since its inception

Newly appointed URA Commissioner General, Musinguzi Johnson, Doris Akol and URA Board Chairman, Juma Kisaame. (PHOTO: File)

“By virtue of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of URA,” reads part of the tweet.

After five years at the helm of the tax body, ongoing Commissioner General Doris Akol replaced Allen Kagina (now Executive Director at UNRA) in 2014.

On 27 October 2014, the then Ugandan Finance Minister Maria Kiwanuka appointed lawyer Doris Akol as commissioner general replacing Kagina, who retired after two consecutive five-year terms at the helm of the URA.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be your team leader for 5 years and 5 months, thanks for being loyal to me,” Akol said in a farewell email to URA staff.

“May God bless you all, the struggle to liberate our country continues.” Akol signs-out with confidence.

Musinguzi Rujoki welcomed the appointment, thanking Ms Doris Akol for her commendable service at Uganda Revenue Authority.

“It is with great honor that I have received the appointment as the new CG of URA. I would like to thank the Lord God Almighty for finding me worthy and His Excellency President Museveni for placing his trust and confidence in me to serve in this office,” Rujoki tweeted

“I also thank my predecessor Ms. Doris Akol for the dedicated five years of service as the Commissioner-General. It is an uphill task, but I am confident that together with the upright team at URA, we shall deliver our mandate,” Rujoki added.

Musinguzi is also the Chairperson of NITA-U Board of Directors a designation he has held since August 2017 and equally doubling also the Presidential advisor on matters ICT and investment.

The IT expert holds a Master’s degree in Computing and Information systems of the University of Greenwich and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics of Makerere University.