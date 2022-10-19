PICTORIAL: Hundreds Benefit from the Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF), MAP International 2022 Jinja Outreaches

A delegation of Black Americans including Medical Officials ; Doctors and Nurses have been hailed by Ugandan authorities for offering free medical services to Hundreds of vulnerable people in the greater Jinja including areas Wakisi, Njeru, Jinja and Kayunga between 21 -23 September 2022.

This year’s outreach ,just like the previous one, positively impacted the highly enthusiastic Locals who told our reporter that their hope was restored after benefiting from a free health camp organized by The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF), with support from MAP International.

The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF) is an international life changing charity organization headquartered in Columbus, Georgia which has done several impactful projects in Uganda; Africa including Health outreaches which are supported by MAP International, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Georgia.

MAP International provides medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest.

A number of American Doctors and Nurses flanked by their Ugandan counterparts offered free services to hundreds of residents in a life changing outreach spearheaded by Alfie Jelks, the team leader and founder of The Soul of My Footprint.

“Our focus for this health camp is give attention to several cases including Maternal and Child Health Care, Malaria, Blood sugar among others which targets .We received mainly mothers and children, but even those who want to get information about certain diseases were free to attend,” said Dr.W.Harold Mayweather , an American Physician.

Namusoke Roslyn, the head of The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF) in Uganda, says that they decided to set up the medical camp to give back to the community so that they can live a healthy life.

She added that the free medical camp is timely and should be conducted on a monthly basis since most people have got various ailments but can’t afford to treat themselves due to financial challenges.

Roslyn added that they are hopeful Ugandan Government will come on board because what The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF) has done is visible including setting up a hospital ,extending electricity connections, revamping the road to the hospital , food and household items donation and also the plans to construct a classroom block at the school near the hospital in Namiyagi among other achievements.

Also among the Ugandan Health workers included Ibrahim Kinigiza and Moses Tenwya, both laboratory technicians.

According to the Soul of my Footprint Medical Outreach Laboratory report of September 21st -23rd conducted at Wakisi in Njeru Municipality; Out of the 260 Malaria tests done, 141 were positive and 119 negative.

4 Syphilis Rapid Tests were done and one out of 4 was positive, 21 tests were conducted and all tested negative , other tests conducted included; Typhoid UTI and Blood Sugar.

Over Years, The Soul of My Footprint with its partners have established projects and donated items including food stuff to communities in Uganda which is an annual outreach.

With a 65-year history of providing just the right medicines to medical missionaries, MAP International partnered with TSOMF to provide medicines and health supplies to save lives in the East African Country of Uganda.

Last year , Uganda’s State Minister in the office of the Vice President ,Hon.Diana Mutasingwa who doubles as the Buikwe District Woman Member of Parliament told Locals that the Government was appreciative of the activities done by TSOMF that have impacted the lives of many.

Veronica Kasubo, one of the beneficiaries, said that vulnerable and undeserved people are the most exposed to diseases including sexually transmitted infections, lack adequate access to family planning services and commodities, yet they are the least cared about.

“The vulnerable and undeserved are neglected and some die of curable diseases, have no access to birth control methods, while the ones that are HIV Positive lack proper treatment. But such outreaches bring hope”Kasubo said.

Since the specialized American and Ugandan health workers arrived at Wakisi for the outreach on 21, 2022 hundreds of patients, many of them visibly sick, continued to crowd around tables set by the team to get tested for HIV, screened for cancer, treated and operated upon and general treatment.

It was founded in 2000 by Alfie Jelks and established as a non-profit in 2012. The primary objective of The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF) is the dissemination of deliberate and provisional supplies of medicine, clothing, and basic care items for the people of Jinja, Uganda, in the East African Region.

Secondary purposes include, but are not limited to, the provision of statewide scholarships for academically intelligent students.

ABOUT MAP INTERNATIONAL

Map International is a Christian nonprofit organization based in Georgia. Their mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest. MAP serves all people regardless of religion, gender, race, nationality, or ethnic background.

As a global health organization, they carry out work in the broad programmatic areas of disease prevention and treatment, disaster relief, and medical missions support, with the goal of bringing health and hope to the 2 billion people worldwide who do not have access to basic healthcare.

MAP International was founded in 1954 by J. Raymond Knighton, the first Executive Director of the Christian Medical Society, now known as the Christian Medical and Dental Associations (CMDA).

In 2019, MAP delivered medicines and health supplies to 13.3 million people in 98 countries.

MAP International also carries out; Transformational missions, Water and sanitation projects, Total health village programs , Maternal and child health, Global essential medicines and supplies (GEMS), Disaster relief response among other regional and international projects.

ABOUT THE SOUL OF MY FOOTPRINT

The Soul of My Footprint is located in Columbus, Georgia. It was founded 22 years ago by Alfie Jelks and established as a non-profit in 2012.

The primary objective of The Soul of My Footprint (TSOMF) is the dissemination of deliberate and provisional supplies of medicine, clothing, and basic care items for the people of Jinja, Uganda.

In 2000, he began his humanitarian journey to Jinja, Uganda. Seeking to clothe the naked, feed the hungry, teach and preach faith, hope to the weary and downtrodden, Alfie made a second trip to Africa in 2001. He made additional trips in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and this gave birth to the subsequent transformational outreaches.

According to the organization’s website ,Alfie opened Alfie’s African Treasures in June of 2001, selling rare and unique African artifacts and Greek/fraternal paraphernalia.

Due to the quick success of the boutique, Alfie created other avenues to impact the city by establishing “Alfie’s African Treasures Annual Cultural Show”, providing a stage for African Americans to display their gifts and talents, exposing the youth to African culture.

Over years, the organization and its partners have engaged in a massive donation of food, shoes and clothing to those who need it most ,prior to the free medical camps and scholarships.

