PLAIN TRUTH! Secrets why tycoon Kiwanuka’s relatives were denied access to his home

City tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka, of Oscar Industries limited, is reportedly off the scene something that has caused a bitter feud which is brewing between his wife Maria Kiwanuka, the former Minister for Finance, and her in-laws, to wit his brothers and sisters.

The feud between Maria and Kiwanuka’s family, which has been going on secretly for some time, went public on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, when they (In-laws) invaded tycoon Kiwanuka’s residence along Prince Charles Drive in Kololo, demanding to see him.

Kiwanuka’s relatives who stormed his residence where they caused a scene include;Yudaya Nabanoba Jalia Muwanga, and Male Nsereko.

A source at the tycoon’s residence reveals however that when they reached the gate and were denied access, instead of going through the right channels, they banged the gate, caused unnecessary commotion and attracted the attention of the media, with intent to invade the privacy of the family.

Shouting on top of their voices, they claimed that Maria was denying them access to Kiwanuka, yet he is their relative and that she is abrogating their right to visit him, allegations which are baseless and unfounded.

We have since established that initially, Maria was in good terms with her in-laws, whereby they were welcome to Kiwanuka’s residence, just as normal families live.

A source reveals however that trouble between the two camps started after Kiwanuka, who has been bedridden, contracted COVID-19, which worsened his condition.

At the time Kiwanuka contracted COVID-19 his relatives were still on good terms with Maria and she allowed them to come home to check on him, according to the source.

“They were regular and were all welcome at their brother’s home, like any family members and some times , they would call in advance to let Maria know that they were to visit their brother,” the source, who preferred anonymity, said.

“So, Maria would most times send her personal car to pick them whenever they wanted to come home to visit Kiwanuka,” added the source.

We have leant however, that things worsened earlier this year, when one day, Kiwanuka’s photo appeared in the media and before long went viral on social media.

The incident happened after some visits by his relatives, when the tycoon was recovering from COVID-19.

The incident left the family divided, with counter-accusations about who committed that betrayal of leaking the tycoon’s photo when he was on his sickbed, which is tantamount to invading his privacy.

The source says this incident angered Maria, because she was shocked and traumatized after seeing pictures of her ailing husband in the media, without her consent, something that made her wonder what intentions those who had leaked them harboured.

But it should be noted that much the relatives denied having leaked the photos, they were the only people outside of Kiwanuka’s residence that had access to him, according to the source, something that raised a red flag.

In a bid to sort the matter, the source reveals that Maria initiated a family meeting, with intent to find out who took the photo and why they leaked it to the media.

The meeting resolved that the In-laws all apologise mutually, but the sisters refused to oblige and the meeting ended prematurely.

Since then the two camps have not been on talking terms, which prompted Maria to limit their access to the family residence, so as to safeguard her husband’s privacy.

It is said that the family members vowed not to apologise and assured Maria that they would access their brother no matter what, and when they wanted.

It is revealed that the incident that happened on Wednesday was so far their third one in their attempts to force their way into Kiwanuka’s residence.

All that notwithstanding, another family source reveals that Maria has been so lenient with the family members to an extent that the two sisters live in one of the tycoon Kiwanuka’s house which Maria gave to them when Kiwanuka had chased them away from it.

In the same vein, we have also established that the altercation on Wednesday at the tycoon’s home along Prince Charles Drive attracted the attention of Jinja Road Police, where the trio were summoned because the police are investigating their intentions in the matter involving the leaking the tycoon’s photos on his sickbed.

Other sources contend that if the two warring parties don’t get an arbitrator to diffuse the bad blood between them, then the family members are likely to be booked for another case under the Computer Misuse Act if the photo leakage saga takes new twists and they are found to have been behind the leakage.

Kiwanuka’s family is however not new to controversy, because a few years back the tycoon was involved in a vicious

property war with his son Jordan Ssebuliba, who sought to attain powers of attorney for his estate and all companies.

Jordan claimed that his father was suffering from dementia and was therefore not in position to ably

manage the vast estate.

However, Kiwanuka successfully challenged his son’s claims in court and was able to retain full control of all

his companies, which resulted into a bitter standoff between the two that ended with Kiwanuka evicting Ssebuliba from his building along Akibua Road in Nakasero.

