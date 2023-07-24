INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING! Plot to knife Speaker exposed

Interesting times await the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among. Whereas her wish would be to serve two terms like her predecessors, Edward Ssekandi and Rebecca Kadaga, she may not serve beyond 2026, according to well placed sources.

We are told there are plans to replace her with someone from Northern Uganda and Justice Minister Nobert Mao is being vetted and prepared to finish what the late Jacob Oulanyah had started.

And in the grand scheme of things, Mao’s homecoming and thanksgiving fete held on 27th July, 2023 at Kaunda Ground, Gulu was a launch pad for this political calculus.

It has been disguised as a one year commemoration of a groundbreaking cooperation agreement between NRM and DP.

Defacto Vice President Gen Salim Saleh attended. The organising committee had NRM SG Richard Todwong as its chair. Other honchos in attendance included NRM National Vice Chairman Al-hajji Moses Kigongo, NRM Chief Whip Hamson Obua, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa were all in attendance. Three Government choppers landed at Gulu Airstrip bringing big people. President Museveni sent his well prepared speech. There was organised transport for guests from all the nine districts that form the northern Uganda region. “Life is interesting; it was my first time to see Counsel Nicholas Opio very excited,” observed one of the guests.

There was also a big parallel do at the residence of Counsel Francis Gimara’s residence in senior quarters. Wanainchi at Kaunda grounds were treated to full entertainment courtesy of musicians around Uganda.

It was a very well funded function, insiders say.

The theme was “Kare Oromo” which translates to “It’s time”.

Sources say the plan is to return Mao to Parliament.

He will stand in one of the Gulu City divisions in 2026. When he returns to Parliament, he will be marketed and voted for Speaker and here he will also guide the succession debate.

Sources tell us that apparently NRM honchos are not happy with the current Speaker and some have called her a ‘political accident’ in NRM.

We are told the plan is to politically weaken Among come 2026 and beyond after reports emerged that she too, could be having her eyes on the top seat in the near future. Her wings must be clipped early.

We recently revealed how a splinter group is emerging within the NRM and it is plotting a new party.

Highly placed sources inside the party have confided in this publication that this breakaway group largely consists of NRM honchos from the East.

And in the grand scheme of things, they anticipate this new political party to swallow Teso, Bugisu and Busoga sub regions.

Clandestine plans are underway to make sure it will have gained momentum by 2031.

This move is alive inside NRM by people who feel incumbent President Museveni will be a spent force by 2031.

This splinter group efforts are reportedly led by Among allies and another outspoken NRM male guru who sits on the party’s top organs and also hails from the same region.

Intelligence gathered shows that they have a huge following among opposition MPs and former opposition MPs who have crossed to NRM.

They also believe it is time for the East to produce a president.

Central (Buganda), North and West have all produced presidents.

In February this year, this splinter group even boycotted President Museveni campaign rally in Serere District and worked so hard to ensure victory for Emmanuel Omoding as the Member of Parliament for Serere County at the expense of NRM flag bearer, Philip Oucor.

MABAATI SAGA

Whereas the DPP recently cleared 17 ministers involved in the Mabaati saga, 3 are yet to be cleared. And there is a possibility of sanctioning their files for arrest and prosecution. It is not clear whether the Speaker is among those who are yet to be cleared. Among got 500 pieces of Iron Sheets.

They were picked using car registration number UG0582Z on 25 June, 2022. The driver who picked them has been identified as Denis Matsiko. One Amongi, a Head teacher at Bukedea Comprehensive School (BCS) received them on her behalf. They were also witnessed by one John Mwanje who is the school’s store keeper.

BUKEDEA POLLS VIOLENCE CRACKDOWN

We have further been told that the recent Bukedea LCV by election violence crackdown is linked to this and is an attempt to clip her wings ahead of 2026.

Sources say President Museveni is aiming at clipping wings of “someone” who is deemed powerful in the Bukedea region.

Several officials of the government including the RDC of Bukedea, DPC, DISO are already in jail on Museveni’s orders.

Museveni directed the Unit’s head Brig Henry Isoke to swiftly probe the election violence in Bukedea, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

In his letter, the President decried criminal activities orchestrated by government officials during the LC5 by-election which was won by the NRM candidate Mary Akol.

As chairman of the party, Museveni hailed the victory and all those who worked tirelessly including the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among, NRM vice chairman Eastern Region Mike Mukula and others to ensure the party wins the election.

A few days later, Museveni authored a letter expressing dismay over the criminality unleashed against one of the contenders Steven Omagor.

Museveni said Omagor was attacked on the nomination day by government officials who stole his shs 163 million.

Museveni likened the violent events in Bukedea to a “movie.”

A week after the directive, 8 security officials are behind bars.

Commenting on the arrest a day after, opposition leader Col Kizza Besigye, who worked for Museveni as a personal doctor and later served under his government for over a decade before he broke ranks, said the purge in Bukedea is targeting a very powerful government official.

Besigye further said that the President always has a habit of silencing those who want to grow wings around him.

Without mentioning names, Besigye said that equally Museveni is targeting someone powerful in Bukedea but is using the election violence as a facade.