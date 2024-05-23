PLU Leaders, Supporters paralyze Kampala during activations for Saturday Informal Sector Tournament

Supporters and leaders of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a civic organization led by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) on Thursday paralyzed Uganda’s Capital Kampala as they held a huge procession as part of activations Saturday Informal Sector tournament grand finale.

The grand finale will be held at Old Kampala SS playground in Kampala and officiated by Gen Kainerugaba, Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, better known as Toyota, the National Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) among other leaders.

The Thursday activations which started from Old Kampala SS playground in the morning hours to most of the city center areas and Rubaga, saw thousands of PLU supporters thronged the procession as they chanted Gen.Kainerugaba’s name.

At the grand finale where food , drinks and entertainment have been secured at free cost for the public ,Central Division will face Kawempe in netball while in football Lufula will battle markets.

The tournament was initially launched by Nuwagira and Suzan Kushaba in March which saw over 15 sectors in Kampala Participate in various games including football and netball.

During the activations today, Kushaba told supporters that the tournament has achieved PLU’s goals of promoting patriotism, Unity and Peace where all sectors participated from the beginning.

During the processions , various people joined and endured the traffic as thousands expressed love and support for Gen.Muhoozi.

Gen Muhoozi’s enthusiasm and support to sports have created hopes for many Ugandans especially young people who believe that his leadership will spur talent growth and exposure.

Muhoozi’s interest in sports is not anything new. Other than making appearances at local basketball events, most recently, he rescued the cash-strapped Uganda national basketball team The Silverbacks at the Afrobasket 2021 tournament in Kigali. The team was reportedly nearly stranded over unpaid bills.

The basketball federation announced that Gen Muhoozi had personally given them Sh188million they needed to settle hotel bills.

In the past, the sports sector had not been given much attention as the government emphasizes its major priorities as security, roads, tourism and agriculture, which Muhoozi is vitalizing.

