PM Nabbanja blames utility service providers for slow K’la road works

By Evans Najuna

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja has issued a stern directive to utility service providers to quickly expedite the relocation of service lines to ensure the timely completion of vital road construction projects in Kampala.

Nabbanja, issued the directive while inspecting some of the ongoing construction roads in Kampala on Thursday 30th, May 2024. Among the roads inspected by Nabbanja include Kyebando Ring Road in Kawempe Division, as well as 7th Street and 8th Street. She identified the right-of-way acquisition and delayed service line relocations as major bottlenecks. The roads are being constructed under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).

She was accompanied by Kampala City Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and her Deputy Eng David Luyimbazi.

Nabbanja called on key utility providers, including Umeme, National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), and the Police, to enhance their coordination and speed up the shifting of service lines to prevent further delays.

She expressed frustration with the current pace of progress and demanded immediate action from contractors and consultants.

“Let the contractor start work, we are tired of potholes,” she declared, pledging to closely monitor the situation.

“I’m going to start passing here every day. If there are any problems, I want to know about them immediately,” she added, further highlighting her determination to ensure efficient project completion, and revealing the plans to engage the Ambassador of China.

She also criticized the apparent negligence of the consultants, stating, “We feel there is negligence on the side of the consultant. We are tired. We don’t want to waste even one minute. People are suffering.”

Stressing the importance of timely and high-quality execution, Nabbanja warned against any form of sabotage to government efforts.

“When we are given work, let us deliver it. Don’t sabotage the government. We want to serve our people. We need quality work and quality roads,” she emphasized.

Following her inspections, Nabbanja convened a meeting with contractors, consultant utility service providers and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to address the challenges hindering road construction.

The Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua who had accompanied the Prime Minister during the road tours attended the meeting echoed her concerns, proposing subcontracting as a solution to accelerate the work.

“For us, we want to see Kampala roads in good shape. Why don’t you subcontract more so that work moves fast?” he suggested.

Speaking after the end of the tour and meeting, the Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda and the State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, also acknowledged that the current pace of execution is a significant challenge.

