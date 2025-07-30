PM Nabbanja Launches Construction of new Electoral Commission  Headquarters in Lweza

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially begun construction of its permanent headquarters in Lweza-Lubowa, Wakiso District, ending years of operating from temporary offices.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility, which will serve as the Commission’s first permanent home after relocating from rented premises in Kampala’s Industrial Area.

The EC has been without a permanent base since 2022, when it vacated its Jinja Road offices to make way for the Kampala Flyover construction project.

Advertisements

The temporary facilities have limited the Commission’s operations due to inadequate space for staff and electoral activities.

“Regular elections are now a cherished feature of Uganda’s governance. What a way to mark 30 years of our Constitution than with a permanent home for the Electoral Commission, built for service, innovation and democratic growth,” Nabbanja said during the ceremony.

The new complex will be built on over 10 hectares of land and will house multiple facilities under one roof. These include secure warehouses for electoral materials, office spaces, conference facilities, a media center, and staff accommodation.

NHCC CEO Kenneth Kaijuka described the headquarters as a first-of-its-kind facility in Africa, featuring advanced technology and security systems.

The building will include a printery for producing ballot papers locally, a modern center for nominations and vote tallying, an ICT hub for election data management, and a hospital with emergency medical services.

“This is more than just a building. It is a commitment to improve our service, strengthen democracy, and ensure Uganda’s elections are managed with professionalism, integrity and efficiency, under one permanent roof,” said Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, EC Chairperson.

The project comes as the Electoral Commission prepares for the 2026 general elections. The government had previously rejected a proposal to purchase a building in Butabika for 60 billion shillings, opting instead for this purpose-built facility.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao noted the significance of the project for the Commission’s operations.

“The Commission is leading by example, investing in permanent infrastructure to improve electoral services and reduce the cost of rent. This project will raise the EC’s visibility and inspire other institutions to follow suit,” Mao said.

The National Housing and Construction Company Ltd is implementing the project with support from the government and the China Construction Company Limited will undertake the actual construction work.

Construction is expected to take approximately 24 months to complete. The facility will allow various EC departments to operate from a single location, potentially reducing operational delays and improving coordination.

The new headquarters is located near the Entebbe Expressway, providing easy access to major transportation routes. Additional features will include training halls, a press center, hotel facilities for international election observers, and extensive parking space.

Government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, and local leaders from Wakiso District attended the groundbreaking ceremony

About Post Author