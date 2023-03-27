PM Nabbanja tips King Ceasor Varsity graduates on how to build the nation

Advertisements

By Moses Oketayot

The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has advised graduates to use the skills obtained from their time of study to not only improve their personal lives but also contribute to the economic development of the country.

She was speaking at the third graduation ceremony of King Ceasor University in Bbunga, a Kampala suburb last Thursday where over 200 students graduated with bachelors and diplomas in medicine, law, oil and gas, law, business administration among others.

Nabbanja also advised the parents and guardians of the graduates to continue supporting them in their quest for further studies, so that they can be more employable.

“Your moral guidance and support will help and enable these people to successfully embark on the next stage of their careers,” she said.

She further urged members of the diplomatic call to share the good news of Uganda’s hospitality like the progressive education system, and the conducive environment that enables investments in the many sectors of the economy.

“The peace and stability enjoyed in Uganda have enabled many private players like King Ceasor University to invest in education for wealth creation,” she added.

She lauded the Chairman of the university council, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who doubles as the minister of ICT and national guidance and the university management for the good training and teaching that made them excel and graduate.

The Chancellor of the University H.E Augustine Ceasor Mulenga in his speech to the graduates, implored them to interest themselves in new emerging technologies rather than focusing on their academic success in their various fields.

Mulenga cited new areas like cyber forensics, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology that he says are very vital to sustain academic continuity and advancement.

Minister Bayromunsi tipped the graduates to multiply their talents and not to be satisfied with their degrees and diplomas by going for further studies, and not to forget their alma mater; King Ceasor University.

He said that the medical interns in Uganda will start their internship in April 2023, and the university is in talks with the medical council to enroll their students.

Baryomunsi said that the goal is to make the university a center of excellence nationally, regionally and even globally through partnerships where he said they are currently engaging two universities i.e. the University of Arizona, and the UN University in Portugal to have exchange programs for both students and staff.

The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who is also the chairman Board of Trustees assured the University of government support to ensure that it becomes a research-centered university especially in the field of medicine.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Charity Basaza Mulenga, in her speech noted that there has been an increase in the number of graduates by 19 in 2023.

209 graduated with degrees and diplomas, with 36% being female and 64% being male. Majority of the graduates came from the School of Medicine which had about 128 , followed by the School of Law with 25.

