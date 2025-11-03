Police Arrest 29 Suspects, Recover Drugs in Kampala , Wakiso Intelligence-Led Operations

Brian Musaasizi | Editor November 3, 2025
Kampala Metropolitan Police conducted intelligence-led operations in various areas, arresting several suspects and impounding motorcycles with tilted number plates.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Patrick Onyango, in Naggalama Town, four  suspects were arrested for selling opium and marijuana and charged with possession and frequenting places of smoking opium. Police also recovered opium, knives, and marijuana.

In Katwe , seven motorcycles were impounded, 25 suspects arrested while at Nalya Kasita Matiya was arrested for robberies and snatchings. He was found with panga, knives, and opium.

Police say it indentified victims, and suspect detained at Kira Police Division.

In Kira Municipality 18  suspects were arrested in Nsasa, Bulindo, Katuli, Kigambo, and Namugongo for possession of narcotic substances including opium and marijuana recovered.

The operations aimed to curb crime, including shop breakings, burglaries, robberies, and phone snatching.

