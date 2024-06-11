Police arrest two armed robbers, recover Pistol in Bwebaj

Police operatives from KMP South and Bwebajja Central Police Station have arrested two suspected armed robbers.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says Police responded to a disturbance call, on the 6 June 2024, at around 11pm, from Mbadiremu Maria, a 28 year old, mobile money dealer and shop owner, in Bwebajja cell, after she was attacked and robbed, by a thug armed with a pistol.

‘’The victim was approached by Bugaya Edrine, aged 20, a friend who wanted to withdraw mobile money. During the transaction, at around 11pm, a robber, armed with a pistol, attacked and robbed approximately Ugx 3m from the victim. She however, managed to positively identify the armed robber, as a friend to the customer, Bugaya Edrine and suspected foul play. She raised an alarm and also the police counter number, at Bwebajja CPS’’, said Enanga.

He adds that response team established how Bugaya Edrine, had conspired with Bahati Kisekka, the armed suspect, who was also arrested that night.

‘’Exhibits of evidential value, that include; an unmarked pistol without a magazine, Ugx 1.5m, a black jumper, hood, face masks, mobile phones with supporting messages, were all recovered, from their known premises, at Nadia Excel Recruitment Ltd, that is rented by Aisha Nanyonga. The pistol was smuggled from South Sudan, by Kiseka Bahati, aged 27, to facilitate their criminal enterprise’’, he noted.

Police says the arrest of the suspects and recovery of exhibits shows their level of commitment and dedication in the fight against violent armed criminals. The suspects were charged to court for being in possession of an illegal firearm, robbery and related conspiracies.

