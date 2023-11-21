Police arrests 3 in connection with Kololo robbery

Matsiko said the Chinese national intercepted along the way by assailants who were riding five motorcycles

The Uganda Police has arrested three suspects in connection with an incident in which a Chinese national was robbed of money to the tune of sh700 million.

According to the Police, a joint team of Flying Squad and crime investigators successfully tracked down and arrested three people from the areas of Bulenga and Fortportal.

Five motorcycles were recovered from the suspects. Two of these motorcycles were used in the robbery, and three were bought from the proceeds of the crime.

Police also said sh5 million was recovered from the suspects and that investigations are still ongoing to arrest their accomplices on the run.

A motorcycle-riding gang attacked He Wei, the Chinese victim, on Ssezibwa Road in Kololo and grabbed his bag, which had $190,000 (sh700 million).

The assistant inspector of police, Erasmus Matsiko, said that Wei reportedly hired a boda boda rider to collect the money from his home along Ssezibwe Road on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

“He was robbed by thugs on motorcycles, but they did not hurt him. To his surprise, even the boda-boda rider he had hired to take him to his home, where he collected the money, joined the gang of other riders. They drove off after grabbing his bag containing money,” Matsiko said.

According to Wei, the boda-boda riders ambushed him without warning and launched a surprise attack. He tried to shield his bag, but he was overwhelmed. He was disappointed that the boda-boda rider he had hired had joined the attackers and abandoned him.

This incident happened not too long after Lee Shao, another Chinese national, was robbed of sh200 million.

