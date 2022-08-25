Police arrests Husband, Wife over stolen National Identity Cards, Passports

Today, during the NEMA operations in Nabweru and Lubigi near the Northern bypass, Police shocking arrested a man identified as Terwane Akim and his wife Nayebae Rahuma after they were found in possession of a huge number of National Identity Cards, passports,Vechile number plates and academic documents.

According to our source, it has been established the IDs, Passports and Academic documents were in different names of people.

The two were arrested from their home around in names Lubigi. It has also been suspected that these people have been using these items in different criminal acts.

Currently the two suspects are currently detained at Nabweru ps as investigations go on.