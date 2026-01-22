Police Confirm Arrest of NUP Buganda Region President Muwanga Kivumbi

Police have arrested National Unity Platform (NUP) Buganda Region President, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, in connection with alleged political violence in Butambala District.

Kivumbi, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament for Butambala County, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held at a police facility.

Confirming the arrest, Katonga Region Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe said investigations are ongoing and that Kivumbi will be presented before court in due course.

“The Uganda Police Force would like to confirm the arrest of the Butambala County legislator, Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi. He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court in due course,” Tumushabe said.

She added that the arrest is linked to recent incidents of unrest in the area.

“His arrest is in connection with recent incidents of political violence in Butambala District,” Tumushabe stated.

Police did not immediately provide details regarding the specific allegations but indicated that more information would be released as investigations progress.

Kivumbi is a senior figure within the opposition NUP and serves as the party’s president for the Buganda region.

His arrest comes amid heightened political tensions and follows the detention of other NUP leaders, including Deputy Party President Lynda Zedriga, who is also currently in custody.

President Museveni recently accused Kivumbi and the wider National Unity Platform of planning panga attacks as part of election violence.

Speaking during his maiden address at his country home in Rwakitura Museveni said intelligence had got wind of the planned violence which he said was provided by members of the opposition themselves.

“Unfortunately, some in the opposition are wrong, but not terrorists. However, some are wrong and also terrorists. In Butambala, Kivumbi was defeated, and the plan everywhere was that where NUP lost, gangs armed with pangas would attack polling stations. This was attempted when Kivumbi was defeated, and seven of them were shot dead,” Museveni said.

He said the plan was unsuccessful after security got wind of it early enough.

“Unluckily for them, some of their members had met me two days earlier and spilled the beans,” Museveni said, adding that the individuals met him at Nakasero State Lodge.

