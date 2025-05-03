Police Confirms Death of Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s son Rajiv Ruparelia in Motor Accident

May 3, 2025
Police Confirms Death Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia's son Rajiv Ruparelia in Motor Accident

Police have confirmed the death of Rajiv Ruparelia in a road accident which occurred at the Busabala Flyover traffic lights, located in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

‘’We regret to report a tragic single fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 01:54 AM at the Busabala Flyover traffic lights, located in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District’’, reads a statement issued by Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura.

According to Police , the crash involved a Nissan GTR motor vehicle registration number UAT 638L, which was traveling from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo.

‘’Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle after colliding with temporary pavements installed at the roundabout section of the flyover’’, said Kananura.

It is alleged that vehicle subsequently overturned and caught fire, leading to the instant death of the driver, Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia.

‘’The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined; however, investigations are underway, and we will provide updates to the public as more information becomes available’’, he added.

This is a developing story

