Police’ mineral unit boss shuffled after Sh240m theft saga

ACP Julius Caesar Tusingwire is the new commandant Police Mineral Protection Unit. He replaces SSP Robert Ssenyondo

SSP Robert Ssenyondo, the commandant of Minerals Police Protection Unit (MPPU) is among the first officers to be shuffled post ex-IGP Martin Ochola era.

He was replaced by Bukedi South regional police commander ACP Julius Caesar Tusingwire.

Ssenyondo has reportedly been sent to the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi for a refresher course.

We are told more changes are expected in the unit in the wake of a recent scandal where a Gambian national lost over Sh240 million.

Trouble for minerals unit cops started last year when a Gambian national (names withheld for now) picked interest in Uganda’s lucrative gold business.

But along the process he was reportedly scammed USD60000 (about sh240 million) by sharp gold dealers in the city.

He raised an alarm and Minerals Police picked interest.

In a twist of events, he was arrested and taken to Minerals Police offices in Naguru.

Upon his arrest, he was reportedly searched and more USD120000 was found on him.

Following investigations which exonerated him of any wrongdoing but just a victim of scammers, he was shocked to learn that out of the USD120000 which cops had taken from him for safe custody, had been tampered with: USD60000 (about sh240m) was fake.

Like the usual norm where police search all arrested suspects and keep all their valuables including money, this is also what happened to this Gambian.

Shockingly, the cops changed part of the money with fakes.

He reportedly raised the matter with his captors but was ignored.

“He had $180000 in total. Scammers took $60000. He had on him a balance of $120000 upon arrest. But $60000 was replaced by cops with fakes,” said a source.

RUNS TO CID

Left with no option, he reported the matter to no-nonsense Tom Magambo’s CID.

According to sources, several officers attached to the Minerals Unit were in January arrested on robbery charges but later released on bond.

They include AIP Kayuja, AIP Okello, Sgt Kwesiga, Sgt Tuhamye and Sgt Naturinda. We are told they have since refunded the money and spared dismissal from the force.

We are told the scandal involved some senior officials and these were scapegoats, the reason why maybe they were spared of dismissal and jail.

WIDER PICTURE

The Police Minerals unit was formed in 2017 to implement plans, policies and strategies for effective security of minerals in the country.

It was also expected to conduct inspections, surveillance and monitoring in order to detect and prevent illegal mining in the country; sensitize communities on safe mining, environmental impact and dangers of illegal mining, among others.

Following 2018 changes by then deputy IGP Gen Paul Lokech (deceased), SSP Robert Ssenyondo replaced SP Jessica Keigomba as the unit’s overall commandant.

SP Agnes Apolot was appointed deputy MPPU overall commander but sources say she feels unhappy in that position together with MPPU’s OC CID Phillip Atwine.

Others who have been calling shots at MPPU headquarters in Naguru include the ex-commandant’s PA, ASP Josephine Namazzi, OC CID Annet Kigozi, ASP Joshua Mwesigwa (Operations), SP Barnabas Banyenzaki and SP Leonard Munobe.

Since its establishment, the Unit has established zones in different districts and border points.

Central zone whose headquarters are based in Mubende district has ASP Norah Mirembe as a commandant. She is deputized by ASP Roland Musingwire.

Kigezi zonal office based in Kabale is commanded by ASP JB Banyenzaki; Ankole zonal office by Felista Mbambu; eastern zonal office based in Busia by ASP Kenneth Ampurira and Karamoja zonal office based in Moroto by ASP Robert Cheptoyet.

