Police Nabs Boda Boda Thugs

The Uganda Police have booked -in three thugs who have been stealing motorcycles commonly know as “Boda Boda,” around the Ugandan capital Kampala.

The suspected thugs are chilling inside the Kira Road Police Station, North East of the Central Business District of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

“Today we have managed to apprehend 3 motorcycle thugs and we’ve recovered 7 suspected stolen motorcycles plus breaking implements and other motorcycle spare parts,” says Kiira Road District Police Commander, Michael Kasigaire.

Suspect in police custody



He adds: The three suspects are Egweya Solomon 22 years, Odongo Hassan 23 years who is also believed to be a deserter from SGA Security company and Ogwang Edward 23 years.

By Peter Ongom