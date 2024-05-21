Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Woman Dead

By Moses Agaba

Police in Kabale district have arrested two of their own police officers over the charges of alleged murder by shooting of a 35 year old man in Nyanja trading Center in Maziba Sub County Kabale District.

The police officers have been identified as Sgt John Tumwesigye the officer in charge of Nyanja Police Station and one Police Constable James Owomuhangi, while the deceased has been identified as Christmas Twinomuhangi, a resident Rujogoma village, Burambira parish, Kaharo Sub County.

The elder sister of the deceased Annah Twebaze, the deceased’s brother in law Jonan Kamuntu and the family friend who is also the former Kaharo LC3 Chairperson Dastani Muhereza, told our reporter at Kabale Central police station on Tuesday morning that they were informed last night that Twinomuhangi was shot injured by police at one Claire’s bar just in the same building of the police post at around 11pm and they rushed him to Kabale Regional Referral hospital where he succumbed to excessive bleeding and later family members were forced to return the body to the scene of crime.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson says that the incident happened at around 3am, when the two police officers where carrying out an operation and when they directed the deceased together with other people including one Dickson Turinawe, Levi Niwagaba and John Ayijuka, they resisted the arrest, and out of the scuffle the deceased was shot in the calf of the leg by the OC Tumwesigye.

Maate added that Dickson Turinawe, Levi Niwagaba and John Ayijuka, are also in custody for further investigations.

About Post Author