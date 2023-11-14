Police says more murders arising out of petty crimes

Uganda has experienced increasing levels of crime in the last few years.

The Uganda Police has revealed that there are increasing cases of murder that have arisen as a result of petty crimes.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson who revealed this during the police weekly briefing on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, said that the many petty crimes that are happening are increasing, resulting in murders, which is worrying when it comes to the safety of Ugandans.

“Although these are murders arising out of petty crimes, as the police, we shall investigate every murder and follow all reasonable leads to catch offenders. Therefore, the public should know that when a crime has happened, we shall consider all reasonable lines of inquiry. Most of these murders can be avoided if our communities remain law-abiding and through increased visibility by the police,” he said.

Uganda has experienced increasing levels of crime in the last few years. According to the 2022 Police Crime Report, the number of crimes committed in the country increased dramatically in 2022 when compared to the previous year.

The report indicated that the number of offences grew by more than 18% in one year compared to the previous one.

“A total of 231,653 cases were reported in 2022, up from 1960–81 in 2021. Thefts increased by 41% to 61508 from 43583 in 2021, while assaults increased by 9% from 29317 to 32041,” the report revealed.

In early September, police in Kiira Division embarked on an investigation following the untimely death of Godfrey Mbona, a 40-year-old man who served as Kira Division’s treasurer.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Kira Division headquarters in Bulindo, Kira Division, Wakiso district.

