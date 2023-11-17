Police sets plan in motion to secure Busoga Royal Wedding

Advertisements

The Uganda Police Force has revealed that a plan has been set in motion to safeguard people who will be attending the Busoga Royal Wedding.

According to Kira Regional Police spokesman James Mubi, the police and other sister security agencies have deployed heavily in Jinja, that is to say, at the church and other venues where the wedding will take place.

Mubi also said that security agencies are also monitoring critical government installations in the area, including bridges and highways, to prevent avoidable occurrences.

Advertisements

Police revealed this during a media briefing at Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Jinja District.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Joseph Muvawala, announced that the Kyabazinga (King) of Busoga Kingdom, William Gabula Nadiope IV, would be marrying his better half, Jovia Mutesi, on November 18, 2023.

The announcement followed a secretive yet colourful ceremony that was done to introduce the Kyabazinga to the parents of the bride.

There have however been allegations that the Kyabazinga had once been married to a woman, only identified as Alison Anne Nadiope.

Busoga Kingdom has since come out to refute allegations that have been making the rounds on social media.

According to a statement dated Saturday, November 11, 2023, issued by the Katuukiro (Prime Minister)’s office, the Kyabazinga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage in Uganda and elsewhere.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter from Mugerwa and Partners Advocates dated November 8th and addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, which contains both defamatory and false information for which the record needs to be set clear,” the statement read in part.

It further read: “For the record, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage in Uganda and elsewhere, has never sired any children, is not a British citizen, and the purported Alisson Anne Gabula is unknown to him and has never been married to His Majesty. There is no record of His Majesty in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world.”

About Post Author