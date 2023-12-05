Police Win Overall Trophy of the  17th Edition Of Interforce Games 2023

By Emma Amooti

Police emerged the overall winner of this year’s 17th edition of inter forces games 2023 In the games played at the Kabalye police Training School in Masindi.

The host Uganda police force (UPF) were crowned overall champions with a tally of six gold medals and five silver to claim the number one position whereas Uganda Prisons Services (UPS) showed their strength with four golds and four silver medals securing a commendable second place while Uganda peoples defence forces (UPDF) came third with three gold medals, one silver and five bronze whereas Uganda Wildlife Authority came fourth.

In performance wise, uganda prisons mens darts team won gold medal with a dominant 44-20 victory over hosts Uganda Police.

The Uganda Prisons teams showcased remarkable talent and skill at the Interforce Games 2023, earning accolades across various sports disciplines. In volleyball, Remegius Ocabal’s standout performance earned him the MVP title, while James Ojilong’s prowess as the Best Setter and Andrew Adiri’s stellar blocking skills were recognized with awards, highlighting the team’s tremendous abilities on the court.

Andrew Emomeri of the Uganda Prisons Darts Team stood out, securing the title of Best Darter at the games. His precision, focus, and consistency were key factors in this impressive achievement, reflecting his dedication to the sport, Lillian Ajio, the Goal Defender in the Uganda Prisons Netball Team, shone brightly, claiming the MVP title for her exceptional talent and dedication on the court. Her well-deserved recognition underscores her contributions to the team’s success.

In Handball, Gilbert Ojok’s outstanding talent propelled him to a double win as both the top scorer and MVP. His remarkable performance in the sport showcased his skill and commitment, earning him well-deserved congratulations for this exceptional achievement at the Interforce Games 2023.

The host force of the 17th Interforces Games Uganda police there our outstanding performance came from Lady’s Handball Team who clinched the gold, outshining sister forces with Prison coming second taking home Silver, UPDF with Bronze and Uganda wild life Authority finishing empty handed thanks to Police phenomenal ladies for their exceptional performance, while the Uganda Police Men’s Handball Team secured the second position, earning a well-deserved silver medal, with UPDF taking the gold, Uganda Prisons in third position walking away with Bronze and as usual Uganda wild life Authority last.

In other disciplines, Uganda Police Force emerged victorious on November 24, 2023, in the shooting range competitions held at Kigo Shooting Ground.The Uganda Police Force showcased exceptional prowess by clinching the top position in short-range shooting and securing a commendable second place in long-range shooting. Additionally, their mastery in falling plates garnered recognition, solidifying their standing as the leading team with an impressive 2,510 points.

This years edition, Police scooped gold gunning 2,510 points compared to last years 2335 points while in Kasese, UPDF secured the second place with silver medal with 2,487 points compared to last years edition with 2,065 points while Uganda Wildlife Authority took bronze with 1,564 points slightly below compared to last edition they hosted in Kasese they collected and 1,751 points and lastly with no medal was Uganda prisons service with 1,214 points good improvement compared to last years edition with 1,001 points

Uganda Police women won four gold medals in shooting, athletics, darts, taekwondo and handball whereas the male cops won gold in football, the policemen won silver in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and bronze in volleyball whereas female police officers won silver in netball.

The forces also showcased their prowess in Field and Track Events in Masindi with Uganda Prisons Service collecting 35 Medals (11 Gold, 13 Silver, 11 Bronze), Uganda Police Force: 26 Medals (11 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze), Uganda Wild life Authority: 12 Medals (5 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze) and last was UPDF: 11 Medals (1 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze)

It should be noted that the host force, Uganda Police Force (UPF) were crowned as overall champions of the 16th Interforce games 2022, held at Queen Elizabeth Conservation area, Mweya, Kasese District between 19th and 29th September 2022.

Uganda Police topped the three other security force teams in the games and championships 2022, where they bagged 07 gold medals, 04 silver medals and 02 bronze, the first runners up, Uganda Prison services obtained 03 gold, 05 silver, and 03 bronze medals. In 3rd place was the UPDF with 02 Gold, 03 silver and 04 bronze medals. The hosts UWA, came 4th in the competitions and the Uganda Police team was crowned with the winner’s flag and the same force was chosen to host 2023 interforce games and competitions.

On a rotational basis of these games the UPDF will host next year’s 18th edition of the inter forces games 2024, fostering unity through sports once again and building on this year’s successes.