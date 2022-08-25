Policeman Kills wife

Police in Maracha Yiba village, Robu parish, Oleba Sub County have been in left in shock after a police officer took his life after killing the wife.

Reports coming through indicates how Isaac Alioma, an SPC attached to Kijomoro police station in Kijomoro Sub county, signed for a gun ready for night duty at the station but later escaped.

It is widely believed that Isaac escaped from Kijomoro sub county and went to his village home in Oleba sub county for reasons not yet known to police.

Residents where Isaac stayed told Police that they heard gunshots from SPC Alioma’s home and when they rushed to find out what happened, they found two dead bodies lying in a pool of blood with injuries on their heads.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile regional police spokesperson confirmed the sad news.

Angucia revealed that when the scene of crime officers visited the scene, they recovered an SMG number UG POL 56590730729591 with twenty five (25) rounds of ammunitions and three cartridges.

“It’s suspected that SPC Alioma shot his wife dead, and there after committed suicide by shooting himself dead,” Angucia said. The two dead bodies were conveyed to Maracha hospital pending postmortem.