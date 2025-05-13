Politicians warned against sending money to represent them at funerals

By Moses Agaba

Rubanda: Rev.Fr Vincent Ankunda, the Muchahi Catholic Parish Priest in Rubanda District has condemned politicians and other wealthy members of the society with a habit of sending money to funerals while avoiding physical presence.

He sent the warning while delivering the homily at St. Mark Catholic Sub-Parish Kashaki, send off Ceremony of Hildah Tumwiine from Kashaki B, Nyamiyaga Ward, Bubare Town Council, Rubanda District.

He said that it was immoral for anyone to think that money is the solution to every problem.

“In tough Moments like this, you need people around you to comfort you and help you with some funeral activities. So, if you keep sending money to represent you, one day you’ll be shocked, because the people you under look can also gather that money and send it to you when you lose a loved one,” he said.

Henry Musasizi, the State Minister of Finance called on National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters to remain united and focused following the recently concluded and highly charged LC1 Chairperson elections.

“Whatever happened during the elections is simply part of the normal political electioneering,” Musasizi said.

“Let’s keep our eyes on the bigger goal—delivering even more votes for the NRM and President Museveni than we did in the last election,” he added.

He also extended words of encouragement to those who lost in the polls, urging them to put aside any political differences and collaborate with the elected leaders for the betterment of their communities.

“I am once again standing for the position of NRM Chairperson for Rubanda District, and by the grace of God, I believe victory is within reach,” Musasizi declared. “Those who have been elected will work with me, and together, we will serve all citizens equally, without discrimination.”

