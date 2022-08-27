Pomp as Deputy Speaker introduces her lover

August 27, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Yesterday, Bushenyi was painted Red as Sheema District Deputy Speaker Ayesiga  introduced her future husband called Silver.

The colourful ceremony was attended by several high-profile Ugandans including  NWSC Senior Manager Dr Nicholas Mwebesa, Microfinance Support centre guru Sharon Bashisha and serial MC Kayaman Kahindi and Sheema Municipality  mayor Abel Kahara.

NWSC Snr Manager Dr Nicholas Mwebesa (R), Microfinance Support centre guru, Sharon Bashisha and serial MC Kayaman Kahindi

Several diginataries requested the  couple to epitomise hard work and dedication to what they believe in.

Sheema Mun mayor Abel Kahara (L) at the function.

