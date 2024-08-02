Pork lover’s agony as fire guts popular joint Kabagarame

Police in Bushenyi have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which fire broke out at Kabagarame, a renowned weekly pork market in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

According to accounts from eyewitnesses, the fire started at night.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the fire.

This is the second time the popular pork joint in Bushenyi is gutted by fire, after a 2018 similar incident.

Located in Ruharo ward, Bushenyi –Ishaka municipality off Bushenyi –Mbarara highway about 2km from the main road, Kabagarame pork market operates every Saturday of the week and started in 1995.

Started by two individuals, John Barugahare and Nshemereirwe Paulino—butchers in the area at the time, the initial construction on the site consisted of a solitary hut.

However, over time, numerous additional structures have been erected in the vicinity.

The word “Kabagarame” originates from one of the enthusiastic who was a strong man called Beitomwe Muraahi known as Kamurye whose popular saying gave this place a name never to be forgotten.

He used to say “abantu kubaramare kurya empunu baze omukishaayi bagarame” which loosely translated as after people have enjoyed pork they should go in the football pitch lay facing up their stomachs and relax while facing the sky.

Customers often enjoy pork and millet flour popularly known as “kalo” at Kabagarame and over the years, the clientele has steadily increased, transforming a modest village gathering into a sophisticated weekly event attended by groups of acquaintances, local government officials from Bushenyi, families, and individuals traveling from as far as Kampala.

