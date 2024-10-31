POWERBALL JACKPOT ALERT! Sh100m to be paid out this Friday

Here is exciting news from ITHUBA Uganda! Tomorrow, Friday, November 1, the POWERBALL jackpot offers a thrilling chance to win big with a GUARANTEED jackpot of UGX 1.5 BILLION! But this is not all, this Friday if there is no division 1 jackpot winner, there is still a guaranteed UGX 100 Million that has to be won.

What does that mean for you? Match 5 numbers + the PowerBall win a guaranteed UGX 1.5 Billon jackpot. For this Friday, ITHUBA will pay out a guaranteed UGX 100 million to participants that match more numbers than everyone else to win their share of a guaranteed UGX 100 Million.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for our players to enjoy the excitement of winning big,” said Michelle van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda. “By offering this GUARANTEED payout, we’re reinforcing our commitment to making every game memorable for our participants. We invite everyone to take part in this special draw and be part of the thrill.

“How to Play and Join the Excitement:

Purchase a PowerBall Ticket for the Friday Draw : Buy at any authorised Uganda National Lottery shop, dial *278# and follow the prompts, or visit nationallottery.go.ug and register now.

: Buy at any authorised Uganda National Lottery shop, dial and follow the prompts, or visit and register now. Cost : Each ticket is UGX 1,000 .

: Each ticket is . Choose Your Lucky Numbers : Select 5 numbers+ PowerBall to enter the draw and stand a chance to win.

: Select 5 numbers+ PowerBall to enter the draw and stand a chance to win. Watch the Draw: Tune in to the draw show on NBS TV at 8:57 PMon Friday the 1 November or on the Uganda National Lottery YouTube channel to see the winning numbers live.

Special Roll Down Feature If the jackpot isn’t won:

Guaranteed Roll Down : UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners.

: UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners. Higher Chances to Win : The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division.

: The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division. The Highest Match Wins: Players who match the most numbers in the division will take home the prize or the share of the prize depending on the amount of winners.

This unique feature guarantees a thrilling experience and gives more players the chance to win big! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity—play POWERBALL now by dialing*278# or by registering onnationallottery.go.ug. This Friday could be your lucky day!

About ITHUBA UGANDA

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

