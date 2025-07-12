President M7 Flags Off Construction Of Key Kayunga–Galiraya Road To Link Northern & Central Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday officially commissioned the construction of the Kayunga–Bbaale–Galiraya Road.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni.

The long-awaited project is set to reshape regional connectivity and unlock economic opportunities across Central, Northern and Northeastern Uganda.

The road, to be constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) at a cost of Shs213.9 billion ($57m), will be financed upfront by the contractor, with the government scheduled to begin payments after two years. Supervision will be handled in-house by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Stretching 87 kilometers, this road is not just a strip of tarmac, it is a deliberate bridge between communities and a bold leap toward economic transformation.

Once completed within 24 months, the corridor will offer a direct and more efficient route from districts like Amolatar in Lango sub-region to Kampala, cutting travel distances nearly by a half.

This vital link, which relies on ferry crossings over Lake Kyoga, will drastically reduce transport costs, boost trade, and stimulate agriculture and fisheries value chains across the region.

The President said: “I am very happy about this road whose ground we have just broken. We’ve been planning it for a long time.”

“It is a strategic route that shortens the journey from Northern Uganda to the Central region. From Amolatar, through Kayunga, it’s around 100 miles to Kampala. If you go the long way around Lake Kyoga via Karuma and Soroti you end up doing about 200 miles. That’s why this road is very important.”

The President praised the people of Kayunga for their wisdom and patriotism. Instead of demanding compensation, many residents have willingly offered their land to fast-track the project.

“You have said give us the road; we won’t charge for the land. That’s clever and patriotic,” President Museveni said, adding that the estimated compensation would have been around Shs 76 billion, nearly a third of the total project cost.

“That’s why many projects are delayed. Yet when your land has a tarmac road, its value goes up, your fuel expenses reduce, and your life improves. You people understand ekibaro, the smart calculation. I will use you as an example for the rest of the country.”

President Museveni also commended the contractor’s flexibility in accepting deferred payments.

“Instead of letting your machines sit idle, they will now be at work. And you have trusted us to pay you later when our oil revenue starts flowing, which will be very soon,” he said.

Beyond the tarmac, the President however delivered a reminder to the residents.

“For a long time, I have been telling you that being on a tarmac road benefits all of us. But when you return home at night, you find the poverty you left in the morning still there. You don’t sleep on the road; you sleep in your house. That’s why wealth creation at household level is equally important,” he said.

In addition to the main road works, the government will construct a ferry landing site at Galiraya (Kawongo) to support cross-lake transportation. Plans are also underway to include town roads in the future.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, described the groundbreaking as a turning point in Uganda’s infrastructure journey.

“This road has been long awaited. At 87 kilometers, it connects Kayunga town through Bbaale to Galiraya, and if properly developed, it becomes a powerful artery linking Central Uganda to the North and Northeastern regions,” he said.

He underscored the strategic objectives of the project: to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs, improve access to economic and social services, and open up oil and gas exploration zones in the Kyoga Basin.

“Once completed with the ferry connection in place, travel from Lira to Kampala will take less than four hours down from six or more. This makes access to key economic hubs like Namanve Industrial Park and Jinja seamless for our people in the North,” he said.

Gen. Katumba also commended local leaders and communities for patriotically offering land without compensation.

“The people of Kayunga and surrounding areas have chosen national progress over personal gain. We are working with the Ministry of Lands to formalize these waivers within the law.”

To minimize displacement, he added, the road corridor will remain within 30 metres below the standard 50 using the existing alignment.

“The ministry will supervise the works internally to ensure cost control and adherence to timelines. There will be no room for delays or inflated budgets. We commit to delivering this project on time and within cost,” he added.

Urging the community to safeguard the works, he said: “This road is yours. The President may not use it daily, you will. Support the contractor. Own the project.”

Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, Minister of State for Planning, hailed the moment as a historic fulfilment of a 30-year-old dream.

“Your Excellency, today you have turned a long-held dream into a living reality. This road has been awaited by the people of Kayunga for three decades. You’re coming here despite your busy schedule is a testament to your commitment to inclusive development,” Hon. Lugoloobi said.

He noted that the road would directly link Kayunga to the Lango sub-region through a planned ferry connection across Lake Kyoga, boosting inter-regional trade, tourism, and access to markets.

“Communities along this corridor will more easily access schools, hospitals, and job opportunities. This is not just tarmac, it is a tool for transforming lives, especially for our youth,” he added.

Hon. Lugoloobi pledged to ensure that the road aligns with national planning goals by connecting agriculture, services, and industrial growth.

“The people of Kayunga will remember you for generations to come. This is the day we will tell our children about,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Zhang Lizhong, praised the partnership between Uganda and China, noting that infrastructure is the backbone of prosperity.

“In China, we have a saying: ‘To be rich, build a road first.’ We appreciate that Uganda has embraced this principle,” he said.

H.E. Zhang reaffirmed China’s commitment to Uganda’s development, highlighting that Chinese construction companies are not just building roads they are also training local talent and contributing to Uganda’s long-term transformation.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of China-Uganda cooperation. The fruits of this friendship are evident, and we are proud to be part of Uganda’s infrastructure story,” he said.

“On behalf of the Chinese Embassy, we extend our warm congratulations on this new commitment.”

