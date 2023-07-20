President M7 receives special message from DRC Counterpart Tshisekedi

President Museveni meeting DR Congo's minister for Regional Intergration Mbusa Nya Mwisi (L) and his delegation at State House Entebbe on Thursday. (2nd R) is Ambassador Kaliisa. PPU Photo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received a special message from the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), H.E Felix Tshisekedi.

According to a statement sent to this publication by the State House, the special message was delivered by President Tshisekedi’s envoy led by the State Minister for Regional Integration in DRC, Mbusa Nyamwisi and the Special Advisor to President Tshisekedi, Tony Kanku Shiku on Wednesday, 19 July, 2023.

DR Congo’s minister for Regional Intergration Mbusa Nya Mwisi (L) and his delegation in a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe on Thursday. (2nd R) is Ambassador Kaliisa. PPU Photo

They were accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to DRC, Farid Kaliisa among other DRC senior government officials.

“President Museveni who held mutual discussions with the delegation thanked his DRC counterpart for his endless efforts in fighting terrorism and ensuring peace in the Great Lakes Region,” State House said.

