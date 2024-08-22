President M7 tips musicians on wealth creation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday, 21st August 2024 met a group of over 100 musicians at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting was organised by the Commissioner of Patriotism-Office of the President, Ms. Hellen Seku. The Musicians who included, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone were led by the Uganda Musicians Federation President,Eddy Kenzo.

During the meeting, President Museveni reiterated the government’s support towards the music industry.

He also advised the musicians to use their songs to deliver the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s wealth creation message to Ugandans. This, he said, will help to intensify the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty and uplift the livelihoods of the citizens.

President Museveni further urged the musicians to be patriotic and always compose constructive songs that contribute to the development of the country.

He also directed Commissioner Seku to organise patriotism and ideological training for musicians before the end of this year.

Furthermore, President Museveni cautioned the musicians against politics of identity based on tribe and religion that could lead to underdevelopment and hatred among the people. He said they should advocate for politics of interest which is very crucial in the prosperity of the nation.

On his part, Eddy Kenzo informed President Museveni that they have no protection on their artistic intellectual works, thus requesting him to expedite the process of passing the copyright law.

The musicians also thanked the President for hosting them and pledged to support all government programs to ensure socio-economic transformation in Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Gender,Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture,Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, among others.

