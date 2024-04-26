President Museveni Commissions Hamz Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday 25th April, 2024 commissioned the newly refurbished Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

The multi-purpose stadium was developed by businessman Hamis Kiggundu famously known as Ham.

During the commissioning, President Museveni congratulated and thanked Mr. Ham Kiggundu for the good work of giving Nakivubo Stadium a state-of-the-art face-lift.

“First of all, Kiggundu is a young man who was born I think when the NRM had come to power, but he is a real NRM by being innovative and knowing that you can get prosperity in Uganda. This is what we have been telling you,” The President noted.

The President said Mr. Kiggundu has been able to make things happen and develop his country because he believes in the philosophy of “yes we can”.

“I thank Kiggundu because he has been able to show that attitude not only in this project but even in other projects. When he came up with this idea, in my bushwar ways of doing things, I quickly understood him because we bushwar fighters don’t take long to understand things. If you take a long time to make a decision you die,” he said.

“He had a clear idea. There’s a government asset called Nakivubo, you lease it to me, I develop it using private money and then cover my costs through the collections and also other businesses I will do around there for 49 years. So, this was clear, what is the problem? I told people to support this man, if he doesn’t perform we throw him out, if he performs, he will recover his money because what we want is not a government stadium or a Church stadium; it is not important, what we want is a stadium in Uganda irrespective of who runs it and by the end of the day we all gain from it businesswise.”

President Museveni also noted that the government needs investors such as Mr. Kiggundu to help it develop some assets that steer development of the country.

“If we get the private sector who can do this type of thing as guided by the government and according to the standards of the government then there’s really no problem. I have seen the facilities; I have been assured that they meet the standards of AFCON and other international groups so I’m very happy. Now we have Namboole which is a government one, this is also government but now leased to Kiggundu for 49 years and then we are going to build one or two others in Hoima and maybe Akii-Bua in Lira. In future we shall also have one zonal stadium in each zone.”

The Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang conveyed apologies from the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni to the gathering for not being able to attend the commissioning ceremony of the stadium but hastened to add that she had recently visited the stadium.

He also thanked President Museveni for commissioning the sports facility.

Hon. Ogwang further commended Mr. Ham for venturing into sports infrastructure development.

“The government gives sports each Financial Year Shs 70 billion. I want to thank Ham Kiggundu for helping us to have this asset ready for work,” he said.

Hon. Ogwang also informed the President that the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports will soon invite him to launch the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) which is currently under renovation.

“I want to say that 95 percent of the works are ready for Mandela National Stadium to be commissioned,” he revealed.

On his part, Mr. Ham Kiggundu thanked President Museveni for his support that has contributed to the success of the project.

He commended the NRM government under the stewardship of President Museveni for ushering in peace to Uganda that has enabled development programs to be accomplished.

The businessman also urged other Ugandans to emulate him in order to develop the country.

“I take it as an obligation as a Ugandan that it is my responsibility to develop myself and my country and do it collectively. This is a direct reflection of your effort and struggle. The prevailing circumstances created by the current NRM regime is the main reason as to why an ordinary man like me can do such a project. I pray that other Ugandans can follow suit,” he said.

The function was attended by the Minister of Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the Executive Director for KCCA, Ms. Dorothy Kisaka, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms. Ketty Lamaro ,the Mayor of Kampala Central Division, Mr. Salim Uhuru, among other officials.

