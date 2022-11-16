Museveni appoints top Judges

November 16, 2022 Editor

President Museveni has appointed three new judges to the Supreme Court. The president has appointed Justices Christopher Madrama (60 years) Elizabeth Musoke and Stephen Musota (63 years)  to the highest court in Uganda.

According to the letter from State house signed by the president addressed to Speaker Anita Among partly reads

“In exercise of powers vested in the President by Article 142(i) of the Constitution, I have acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission appointed justices of the Supreme Court,”

In the same vein, the president has also appointed the NRM director for legal affairs Oscar Kihiika to the Court of Appeal.

The names have since been sent to parliament for vetting.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 253

More Stories

Residents protest over street darkness in Kabale town

November 16, 2022 Editor

New twist;West Ankole Bishop bows to Pressure, refers CAD Project to Provincial Assembly

November 15, 2022 Editor

MTN Uganda wins 2022 financial reporting awards

November 15, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.