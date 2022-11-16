Museveni appoints top Judges

President Museveni has appointed three new judges to the Supreme Court. The president has appointed Justices Christopher Madrama (60 years) Elizabeth Musoke and Stephen Musota (63 years) to the highest court in Uganda.

According to the letter from State house signed by the president addressed to Speaker Anita Among partly reads

“In exercise of powers vested in the President by Article 142(i) of the Constitution, I have acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission appointed justices of the Supreme Court,”

In the same vein, the president has also appointed the NRM director for legal affairs Oscar Kihiika to the Court of Appeal.

The names have since been sent to parliament for vetting.

