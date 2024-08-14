President Museveni hosts Lesotho’s Prime Minister

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday, August 13 hosted the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Rt. Hon. Sam Matekane at State House, Entebbe.

During the meeting, the two leaders underscored the importance of deepening the long-standing ties between their respective nations.

“We are very glad to have you here in Uganda. While we share a strong brotherhood, we have not fully leveraged our relationship to foster greater cooperation,” President Museveni said.

He also highlighted Uganda’s vast agricultural potential, noting that the country is self-sufficient in food production.

“We produce a lot of food here. We don’t import any, except for those Europeanized people who import bread and rice. Personally, I don’t eat bread or rice, but we have an abundance of indigenous foods like bananas and millet,” he said.

“We also produce 5.3 billion litres of milk annually, yet Ugandans consume only 800 million litres. We have a significant surplus.”

The President also invited Lesotho to explore investment opportunities in Uganda’s dairy sector, mentioning that Uganda has already begun exporting milk to countries like Algeria and parts of the Middle East.

“We have a wealth of experience and knowledge in agriculture and we would like you to come on board and invest,” he added.

Turning to education, President Museveni offered scholarships to the youth of Lesotho to study agriculture in Uganda.

“We can support young people from Lesotho to come here and study. We are ready to share our knowledge and expertise,” he said.

President Museveni also recalled the historical connection between Uganda and Lesotho, noting that many Ugandans found refuge in Lesotho during Idi Amin’s regime.

“We had many Ugandans in the education and health sectors in Lesotho who went there as exiles because they were educated,” he recounted.

In the area of medical cooperation, President Museveni expressed Uganda’s readiness to continue collaborating with Lesotho, particularly in the field of vaccines for both humans and animals. He suggested establishing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries to formalise this cooperation.

President Museveni concluded by reaffirming Uganda’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Lesotho, building on historical ties and exploring new avenues for partnership.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Matekane expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation by President Museveni and the people of Uganda.

Conveying greetings from His Majesty King Letsie III, the Prime Minister highlighted the strong historical ties between Lesotho and Uganda, dating back to the 1970s.

“Our two nations have enjoyed a longstanding partnership, particularly in the areas of education and health. Many of our doctors and teachers have been trained in Uganda, and this relationship has fostered a spirit of brotherhood that remains strong to this day,” said Prime Minister Matekane.

The Lesotho Prime Minister also commended Uganda’s leadership within the African Union and its efforts in ensuring regional security.

He further praised Uganda’s economic progress, noting that Lesotho is inspired by Uganda’s achievements and looks forward to deepening cooperation in several key sectors, including food and livestock production, skills development, and capacity building.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to introduce Lesotho’s candidate for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General, Mr. Joshua PhohoSetipa, to President Museveni.

Hon. Matekane described Mr.Setipa as an experienced public servant, emphasising Lesotho’s confidence in his candidacy and seeking Uganda’s support in the upcoming election.

In response, President Museveni expressed his support for Setipa.

“I support Mr. Joshua because you have come in person to ask for my support. I see you already have your country’s backing, and I wish you good luck,” he stated.

In conclusion, on behalf of His Majesty King Letsie III, Rt. Hon. Matekane extended an official invitation to President Museveni to attend the commemoration of Lesotho’s 200th anniversary of its founding, a significant milestone for the nation.

He expressed profound gratitude for Uganda’s continued friendship and support.

Among the Ugandan officials in attendance were, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Hon. Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sarah Mateke, the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, and Ms. Rosette Byengoma, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author