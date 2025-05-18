President Museveni to Visit African Coffee Park Ahead of Coffee Marathon in Ntungamo

By Moses Agaba

President Museveni is set to visit the Multi Billion new coffee park under construction in Rwashamaire Town Council, Ntungamo District to see the progress ahead of the coffee marathon.

In the Financial Year 2023/2024, the government of Uganda allocated resources through the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Secretariat under the Office of the President towards the establishment of a modern Industrial coffee park in Rwashamaire Town Council, Ntungamo District.

Upon completion, the park will produce instant coffee, drip coffee, malt coffee, coffee energy drink and coffee beauty cosmetics.

In the long term, the value chain will increase Uganda’s coffee revenue from the current USD1 billion to USD 4 billion.

President Museveni’s Visit on May 23rd 2025 where he would present a keynote address to the coffee farmers and tour of the coffee park to see the progress of the park The President’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to boosting the coffee sector, a key driver of Uganda’s economy.

The African Coffee Park in Rwashamire has become a focal point for agri-tourism, showcasing Uganda’s coffee production processes, from bean to cup. The President’s visit is expected to highlight the park’s role in empowering local farmers and promoting sustainable coffee farming practices.

Coffee Marathon promises to be a thrilling event, combining fitness with coffee culture. Participants will have the chance to engage in various activities, including guided tours of coffee plantations, tastings, and networking opportunities with industry stakeholders.

In a press briefing held on Friday at the African Coffee Park in Rwashamire, Ntungamo District, Dan Kaguta, representing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Inspire Africa Coffee Group Dr Tugume Nelson, announced an exciting lineup of events aimed at promoting Uganda’s coffee industry that will include Coffee Marathon ,Races, exhibitions, and coffee-tasting sessions.

Kaguta says that proceeds from the marathon will go towards supporting the women in the coffee sector to start a Sacco’s as to empower them to be also in the money economy as its among the four pillars of NRM to see that people ca get out of poverty.

“women are the ones that plant harvest but usually get proceeds for the coffee its mostly men take the money

“We encourage everyone—farmers, athletes, and coffee lovers—to come and be part of this unique event,” Kaguta said. “It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of Uganda’s coffee legacy.”

Kaguta extended an open invitation to the general public to participate in the upcoming Coffee Marathon, scheduled for 24th this month as the marathon whose theme is “a celebration of resilience dedication and contribution of rural women to the coffee industry”. is expected to draw coffee enthusiasts, farmers, and athletes from across the region, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate Uganda’s rich coffee heritage while promoting health and community engagement.

Also among the programs lined up is a music show that wilbe headlined by Tanzanian Musician Diamond platinum, Eddie Kenzo, Ray G among others will entertain the people after the marathon.

The African Coffee Park is set to welcome hundreds of visitors, reinforcing Ntungamo’s position as a hub for coffee tourism in Uganda

