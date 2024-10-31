President Museveni Urges Busoga MCs to be ambassadors of Wealth Creation

Iganga woman MP Sauda A. Kauma (in gomesi) and Farouk Kirunda (to her left) pose for a photo with Busoga Masters of Ceremonies (MCs) at Skyeez Hotel on Wednesday in Iganga town. (PHOTO BY GEORGE BITA)

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the Masters of Ceremonies (MCs) in Busoga to be Ambassadors of wealth creation in the Subregion in order to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans.

President Museveni made the remarks today in his speech delivered by Haji Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant- Press and Mobilization while addressing the Busoga ceremony MCs at Sikezy Hotel, Iganga District.

The Busoga Cultural and Events Speakers Association (BUSUSA), which is led by Mr. Meddy Dhakaba has over 250 MCs and it aims at uniting and helping them maintain professionalism and discipline in their field of work.

The President also implored the MCs to use their platform to popularise government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga, aimed at helping Ugandans to fight poverty and create wealth.

“Use the ceremonies to sensitise the masses on wealth creation and this also helps you because when people create wealth, they will be able to organise parties which you host and when they are poor, they will not be able to organise them,” President Museveni said in his message delivered by Haji Kirunda.

“Be Ambassadors of wealth creation in your communities and also ensure that you change the mindsets of locals for positive development results.”

He further advised the MCs to stay united and use their microphones to preach peace and stability in the country.

“MCs can build or easily break the nation.”

The President also castigated leaders especially those belonging to the ruling party- the National Resistance Movement (NRM) who shy away from using the media to mobilise and sensitise Ugandans on the achievements and programs of the government.

“You instead let the enemies of the government use the media to try to cause instability in the country,” he cautioned.

At the same event, President Museveni also contributed Shs10 Million to the new SACCO of the MCs association.

The Iganga District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Sauda Kauma Alibawo thanked President Museveni for his able leadership that enables Ugandans to exercise their rights such as freedom of speech.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for enabling Ugandans to exercise their rights through the 1995 National Constitution,” she said.

She however cautioned that Ugandans should utilise this freedom of speech well and not use it to destabilise the peace in the country.

The event was also attended by the NRM Chairperson- Iganga District, Hajji Abubakar Walubi,the Minister of Information for Busoga, Mr. Michael Kifubangabo, who represented the kingdom, Jinja Northern Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner (D/RCC), Mr. Hamis Kiganira, Iganga Assistant RDC, Mr. Blessing Mubbi, Namayingo Assistant RDC, Mr. Yakut Kalange, among others.

