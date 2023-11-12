President Yoweri Museveni Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Advertisements

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at the invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Receiving the president at the airport was His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on Monday 13th November 2023.

The Presidential Press Unit will keep posted on events as they unfold.

