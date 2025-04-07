Presidential Advisor, Top investigator clash over UGX 20bn Estate

President Museveni’s senior advisor, Fiona Barungi has been accused of taking a side in a dispute between family members of Late Paul Mutabazi of Masindi who left an estate worth about UGX 20bn.

Mutabazi who died in what some family members call suspicious circumstances early last year, left two widows, several children and dependants, two and a half square miles of land in Masindi, Nakasongola, Kayunga and commercial properties in Lugazi and Kampala.

Investigators from Pic Investigators hired by a section of family members reveal that immediately after the burial of Mutabazi, a group of people from Masindi moved to Nakasongola and asked the family of one of the widows to leave the land claiming she was not legally married to their late father.

‘The widow was attacked, beaten to near death until police was informed’ said Geoffrey Burora of Pic investigators. He said the case of threatening violence was reported at Nabiswera Police Station by MsAlfosina Gahongaire under station diary reference 09/15/02/2024.

He added ‘as police moved to investigate, people claiming to be from the President’s office claiming to be sent by one Fiona Barungi interfered’.

Burora told our reporter that at this point, and working with the victim and police, one of late Mutabazi’s son from Masindi named Amos Tumwine was arrested and charged in court on charges of attempted murder.

Police said they were hunting for one Kenneth Rutyasirwe and one Kawesa said to be funding the fracas after four other criminal cases were reported to police in Nakasongola.

Burora said after that operation, he was summoned to the office of Presidential assistant, Fiona Barungi and later asked via letter SPA/OP/SD/1701/25 to avail a report of his involvement in this matter.

In his response,Burora advised Birungi that his involvement in matters of the estate of late Mutabazi is to ensure that cases reported to police by victims are resolved in accordance with the laws of Uganda in line with legally mandated authorities.

On her part,Barungi has held several family meetings where sons of late Mutabazi have asked her to help them and evict Alfosina Gahongaire, claiming she was not legally married to their father.

