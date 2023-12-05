President’s Office Orders Arrest of Rubanda District Production Officer Kahangi

December 5, 2023

Kahangi Benon

By Moses Agaba

Kahangi Benon

DEVELOPING STORY : Rubanda District Deputy RDC, Eric Ssewandigi has ordered the arrest of the district Production Officer, Kahangi Benon.

The charges against Kahangi include forgery, misappropriation of funds, and other related offenses.

It is alleged that he manipulated documents, such as supplier signatures, stuff delivery notes, receipts, and store signatures, amounting to a fraudulent acquisition of 21 million.

Further investigations have revealed an additional misappropriation of 30 million, originally intended for payment to extension workers.

By PressTime, Kahangi is being detained at Rubanda Police Station

