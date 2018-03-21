PRESS BRIEFING: Cabinet Decisions

This is a press release from Uganda Media Centre. Its neither editorialized nor edited by this website.

CABINET DECISIONS TAKEN DURING THE MEETING HELD ON MONDAY 19TH MARCH, 2018 AT STATEHOUSE ENTEBBE

Cabinet:

Approved the Principles for the Amendment of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2011 and the Bills of Exchange Act, Cap 68. The main objectives of the Bills were:

To improve efficiency and effectiveness in financial service delivery

Management of risks in the financial services in order to protect the consumers.

Noted the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The key objectives of the agreement are to:

Report on the progress of the negotiations for the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Note that the legal instruments have been developed for the establishment of the AfCFTA.

Report that the legal instruments will be considered and signed by the Heads of State and Government during their Extra-Ordinary Meeting scheduled for 21st March 2018

Directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that of East African Community Affairs to examine the provisions within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Constituted a Cabinet Committee which would discuss how to improve Uganda’s competitiveness in the Regional Economic Community and African Continental Free Trade Area

Noted the brief by the NRM Secretary General on the Jinja East By-Election and that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) would be contesting the election.

Directed the Cabinet Committee which was constituted to review the proposals on accelerating wealth creation and employment opportunities for the Youth in Uganda to further discuss the various options for improving the wealth creation and employment among the Youth; and submit to Cabinet a report on the matter at its next meeting.

The meeting was later adjourned to next Monday March 26, 2018.

Frank K. Tumwebaze, MP

MINISTER OF ICT AND NATIONAL GUIDANCE