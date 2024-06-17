PRESS RELEASE: ITHUBA Uganda Announces Third LOTTO Draw Results

PRESS RELEASE | 15 JUNE 2024

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ITHUBA Uganda Announces Third LOTTO Draw Results | Next Estimated jackpot at UGX 1.003 BILLION for Draw on Wednesday, 19thJune 2024.

ITHUBA Uganda, the proud operator of the Uganda National Lottery, is thrilled to announce the results of the third LOTTO draw held on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The excitement is building as the UGX 1.002 BILLION jackpot rolls over, setting the stage for even greater anticipation. Akaluluka LOTTO is now scheduled for WednesdayJune 19, 2024 and will feature an estimated UGX 1.003 BILLION.

Congratulations to the 26 winners of the third LOTTO draw. 18winnerseach won UGX 10,000by matching 3 Numbers, 8 winners won UGX 4,000 each by matching 2 numbers and a bonus number.

A rollover occurs when the jackpot is not won in a draw, meaning the prize money rolls over to the next draw, increasing the potential winnings. This feature adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for participants.

Tips for Winners:

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

Winnings are tax-free and only paid to individuals presenting a valid winning ticket.

It’s important to protect your winnings and be cautious of scams. Your luck earned you the prize, and your winnings are yours alone. Avoid individuals who may ask for a share of your prize.

All participants must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly.

To join the excitement and stand a chance to win the next LOTTO jackpot, buy your tickets NOW at authorized shops, visit nationallottery.go.ug to download the App, or simply dial *278#.

Dream, Play, Win! Participants must be 18 years or older and are encouraged to play responsibly. The Uganda National Lottery is operated by ITHUBA Uganda and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

For further information and to participate in the UGANDA NATIONAL LOTTERY games, visit our official website www.nationallottery.go.ug or contact our Player Help line on 0800 334433.

About ITHUBA UGANDA

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

STEPHEN MUNEZA

Public Relations Officer

Email: StephenM@ithubauganda.co.ug

Tel: +256 772 544 870

