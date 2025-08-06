Pressure mounts on Ex-Rubaabo MP Mary Paula as she faces rival Annah Nuwagaba on Rukungiri District Woman MP at NRM Tribunal

By Our Reporter

KAMPALA –The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Elections Disputes Tribunal has concluded a hearing into the petition filed by Mrs. Nuwagaba Annah Tumuramye, challenging the election of Hon. Mary Paula Kebirungi Turyahikayo as the NRM flag bearer for Rukungiri District Woman Member of Parliament.

The hearing, held on Monday, 4th August 2025, at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala, brought together legal teams representing both parties. Mrs. Nuwagaba Annah Tumuramye was represented by M/S Byamugisha Gabriel & Co. Advocates, while Hon. Mary Paula Kebirungi Turyahikayo was represented by Lubega and Company Advocates.

During the session, the petitioner maintained her claims that the 17th July 2025 NRM primaries were marred by voter bribery, illegal creation of polling stations, inaccuracies in the voter register, and acts of sectarianism. She argued that these alleged irregularities distorted the will of the people and called for the election to be nullified and repeated.

In response, Hon. Turyahikayo’s legal team strongly refuted the allegations, dismissing them as baseless, unsupported by evidence, and inconsistent with the official NRM election records. Counsel for the Respondent argued that the Petitioner’s 2,667 votes compared to Hon. Turyahikayo’s 46,512 votes represented a decisive victory, and that the alleged irregularities, even if proven, could not have altered the outcome. They requested the Tribunal to dismiss the petition with costs and uphold Hon. Turyahikayo’s election as the duly elected NRM flag bearer.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the Tribunal announced that it would deliver its verdict within seven days. The decision will determine whether the July 17th primaries will stand or be subjected to a fresh poll in Rukungiri District.

