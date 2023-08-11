PRICE OF IMPUNITY! Rukungiri DEO who punched school inspector sacked

Advertisements

The Rukungiri District Education officer (DEO) who rained punches on her colleague has been interdicted.

Last month, Jackson Turyahumura lost his temper and reportedly rained punches on the Principal inspector of schools Lydia Tushemereirwe following a stormy meeting over UNEB registration allowances among other issues.

Lydia did not take the matter lightly and instead reported to authorities including Police and the district bosses.

Two meetings were convened on 17th July and 2nd August, 2023 to resolve the matter but the DEO reportedly showed no appetite to bury the hatchet.

Left with no option, the Rukungiri district deputy chief Administrative officer Agaba Hillary has decided to interdict him paving way for investigations.

In the letter dated 7 August, 2023 and copied to the Rukungiri district RDC, District Chairperson LC5, and the District Internal Security Officer, the DEO has been directed to handover the office to the District Senior Education Officer with immediate effect and directed not to leave the country without Authority from the responsible officer.

CRIMES

He is accused of mobilizing staff during a staff meeting in his office to verbally and physically assault Lydia, an act that contravenes the provisions of the Public Service Standing Order 2021.

That the continued bickering with the inspector has led to poor performance and management of the district education department.

Some staff also accuse him of victimization when it comes to transfers, deployments and retirement from public service.

There are also issues to do with management of the Registration and Examination Fees collected by Headteachers from parents.

A committee has been set up to investigate all those and the outcome will either exonerate him or send him packing from public service.

WIDER PICTURE

It is believed that the genesis of this was prior to appointment of Tushemereirwe as the inspector of schools something the DEO was not comfortable with for being nosy and strict.

The DEO is the son of soil to Rukungiri district all the way from Bikurungu Bwambara Sub-county.

Sources say their son is prone to controversies and has been called out on multiple occasions for his lack of public cooperation and poor public image.

They recalled when Turyahumura borrowed building supplies from Rukungiri’s tycoon James of Kamwe Kamwe hardware. And when the latter tried to collect his money, Turyahumura who allegedly refused to pay, almost kicked him while claiming that he had never borrowed anything from the former. This, according to natives, is giving them a bad image back home in Bwambara.

