PRICE OF PRIDE ! ‘Idiot Cop’ Dismissed from Uganda Police Service

Kampala – The pride and temper of a senior police officer have cost him his badge and freedom.

The Uganda Police Force has dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima after a viral video showed him slapping a female shop attendant at a Shell petrol station in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

In a statement released on October 13, 2025, police confirmed that ASP Nsiima was apprehended, detained, and later produced before both the police disciplinary court and the criminal court.

According to the statement, the officer first appeared before the police disciplinary court on October 7 and 10, where he was charged with behaving in a scandalous manner. The internal court recommended his dismissal from the force.

The troubles didn’t end there. On Monday, ASP Nsiima was produced before the KCCA Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault and threatening violence. He was remanded to Luzira Prison pending further proceedings.

“The Uganda Police Force condemns unprofessional conduct and pledges to uphold discipline within its ranks,” the statement concluded.

The viral footage, which caused outrage on social media, showed Nsiima furiously slapping the female attendant after she demanded that he pay for items he had picked from the shop.

What began as an ordinary shopping errand has now ended in disgrace — a harsh price of pride for an officer who once wore the uniform of service.

PRICE OF PRIDE! Slap-Happy IDIOT COP sent to Luzira after assaulting shop girl

