PRICE OF PRIDE! NRM Secretariat PRO remanded to Luzira for slapping traffic cop

Mercy Timbitwire, a Public Relations Officer at the NRM Secretariat, has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being take to court following a viral video that showed her slapping a traffic police officer. Timbitwire was arrested on Friday and spent the weekend at Jinja Road Police Station before being produced today in Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court.

Prosecutors have opened two separate case files against her. In the first case, Timbitwire is jointly charged with Bernadine Abangira, the Administrator of Berger Rights Holdings Limited, with the robbery of two mobile phones valued at 800,000 shillings belonging to police officer Charles Makawa and an EPS machine valued at 14 million shillings, a property of the Uganda Police Force.

They are also charged with assaulting a police officer and being accessories after the fact of a felony.

According to the prosecutors, the alleged crimes occurred at the UMA Showgrounds in Nakawa Division on October 18, 2024. Shortly after the alleged offenses, Timbitwire and Abangira reportedly used personal violence against Police officer Charles Makawa. It is also alleged that Timbitwire assaulted the officer while he was performing his duties. Abangira faces charges as an accessory after the fact for allegedly aiding Timbitwire in evading punishment.

In the second case, Timbitwire is charged with reckless driving, failing to comply with a police officer, and using a motorcycle without third-party insurance as required by law. Prosecutors claim that Timbitwire drove a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number 439T recklessly along New Port Bell Road near Makerere University Business School while using a handheld mobile phone.

Both women have denied all charges before Chief Magistrate Erias Kakooza. State Attorney Mariam Kuluthum informed the court that investigations into the matter are complete. They have been remanded to Luzira Prison until November 4, 2024.

