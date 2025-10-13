PRICE OF PRIDE! Slap-Happy IDIOT COP sent to Luzira after assaulting shop girl

KAMPALA — The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a rogue police officer who was captured on CCTV slapping a female shop attendant at a petrol station in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The suspect, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima, has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of assault and malicious damage.

A viral video showed the uniformed officer storming into a convenience shop on October 7, where he was seen attacking the helpless shop girl after she politely asked him to pay for the items he and a female friend had picked up.

The disturbing footage sent social media into a frenzy, prompting police bosses to immediately arrest and detain him.

After four days behind bars, the disgraced officer appeared before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu at City Hall Court today, Monday ,October 13, where he was charged and remanded until October 16, pending a ruling on his bail application.

His lawyer, Hamaza Kyamanywa, begged for bail, saying the officer and the victim, Pellan Atuhumuriize, had since “reconciled” and that she had filed an additional statement.

‘We have three sureties in court. The accused is still presumed innocent and deserves bail,” Kyamanywa pleaded.

But the state prosecutor, Mercy Yamangusho, hit back hard — rejecting the bail request and warning that the case had angered the public.

“The accused is a police officer whose duty is to protect the public, especially women. Instead, he chose to assault one,” she fumed.

“This is impunity of the highest order! The public is bitter — court must send a message.”

Yamangusho argued that releasing the officer could fuel public outrage and undermine trust in the justice system.

The magistrate agreed to keep the officer behind bars as investigations continue.

ASP Nsiima will remain in Luzira Prison until at least October 16, when his bail ruling is expected.

Ugandans online have continued to vent their fury, branding the officer an “embarrassment to the force.”

“If this is how police behave in public, what do they do in private?” one X user ranted.

Meanwhile, women’s rights groups have called on the Uganda Police to discipline officers who abuse their power and apologize publicly to the victim.

