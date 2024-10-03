Princess Nkizi lover Onyango in child neglect scandal

Gareth Onyango, who is hooked to Buganda kingdom Princess Victoria Nkizi, is being accused by his former lover Sally Natasha Basajja, of allegedly abandoning a kid he scored with her.

According to reliable sources, Onyango has a son with Natasha called Leo, who he has neglected ever she gave birth to him to the extent that he even refused to pay school fees for the kid.

Following Onyango’s decision of neglecting his fatherly duties, Natasha has since taken to her social media platforms and exposed the scandal to the public, something that has opened can of worms for Onyango with his current lover, Princess Nkizi.

Natasha is so bitter with Onyango that she has reached the extent reminding him that the he abandoned his son Leo is the way his father (Onyango’s) father abandoned him when he was child and never saw him until he passed away!

Snoops reveal that Onyango hooked up with Natasha several years back when she was still a teenager and a city party siren.

It’s said that after enjoying her kandahar for some months he dumped her and hooked up with Nickita Bachu, with who he later produced a daughter.

After a few years however, he lost Nickita to a loaded businessman identified as Ambrose Byonna, to whom she’s married now. Byonna is the one taking of the daughter Onyango produced with Nickita.

It was after losing Nickita to loaded Byonna that Onyango tried his luck on Princess Nkizi, who surprised him by a accepting his proposal for being the Custodian of her Heart and other things.

But Natasha insists that if Onyango continues neglect Leo the past will come back haunting him, no matter how long it takes

It should be noted that Onyango came to Kampala all the way from Tororo decades back, after he had fallen out with his father.

He hustled to make a living in Kampala and since he loved dancing, he started surviving in the city by featuring in music videos as dancer. He also spent some time working with some dance groups in Kampala, doing gigs in nightclub and bars until one time when he landed a job as an usher at the defunct Club Rouge.

It while at Club Rouge that he linked up with the owner Ali Alibhai, who liked him because of his dedication to the business and over the years elevated him through ranks to the level of club manager.

He worked with Club Rouge till he left it and switched to doing personal business until he linked up with tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s son Rajiv Ruparelia, who offered him a managerial job at Premier Advertising Agency, a firm owned by the tycoon.

Currently he also runs the popular Tales Bar in Bukoto, which is frequented by Kampala’s corporate class, thus he can afford paying school fees for his son, but maybe he deliberately just doesn’t want to pay it.

