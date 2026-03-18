PRISONS DIGITAL SHAME! Billions-Boosted PIMS Stuck in 10-Year ‘Pilot’, Staff Gaps, Chaos & System Failure Exposed!

A damning Auditor General’s report has laid bare a shocking cocktail of neglect, poor planning, and institutional failure at the Uganda Prisons Service, where a high-stakes digital system meant to revolutionise prison management has instead stalled in a near-decade-long limbo.

The Prisons Information Management System (PIMS), a flagship project launched in 2015 to digitise inmate records and operations across all 253 prisons in Uganda, has been exposed as a slow-moving disaster—crippled by staff shortages, weak leadership, poor coordination, and glaring governance failures.

According to the Auditor General, the system was designed as a “centralized, real-time, three-tier system” capable of handling everything from prisoner admission and sentence computation to biometrics, health records, rehabilitation, discipline, and discharge. It was supposed to integrate seamlessly with the wider Justice, Law and Order Sector systems to enable real-time data sharing.

But nearly ten years later, the reality is far from that vision.

In one of the most explosive findings, the audit reveals that PIMS is still stuck in a pilot phase—rolled out only at headquarters and just three pilot stations. The report notes with concern that “PIMS has remained in a prolonged pilot phase since its acquisition in 2015,” adding that subsequent rollout efforts “lacked clear timelines, milestones, and measurable targets.”

This staggering delay has forced prisons to continue relying on outdated manual processes, undermining efficiency and opening the door to errors and manipulation. What was meant to be a modern digital backbone has instead become a symbol of stalled reform.

At the centre of this failure is a crippling shortage of ICT personnel. Out of an approved structure of 76 ICT positions, only 24 were filled at the time of audit. The Auditor General warns that “the shortage of ICT staff limits effective system administration, increases IT risk exposure, and constrains the realisation of UPS’s digital transformation objectives.”

In simple terms, the system is underpowered and understaffed—raising serious questions about how such a critical national project was allowed to proceed without the human capacity to sustain it.

Even the few staff in place are not adequately equipped. The audit found that UPS had failed to provide specialised ICT training or professional development for its technical team. There were no structured programmes in systems administration, database management, cybersecurity, or ICT project management.

The consequences are dire. The report warns that this gap “exposes PIMS and other systems to ineffective management and security risks,” painting a picture of a fragile system vulnerable to breakdowns and potential breaches.

The failures don’t stop there.

PIMS, which was supposed to connect seamlessly with key justice sector systems, remains isolated. The audit confirms that it has not been integrated with critical platforms such as ECCMIS, PROCAM, and the National Community Service Programme database. This lack of integration has resulted in “manual data exchange, duplication, and inconsistencies,” effectively defeating the purpose of a centralised digital system.

Inside the prisons system, entire operational areas remain stuck in the past. Six core functions—prison farms, industries, estates, engineering services, stores and ration management, and fleet management—have not been digitised, despite being part of a digitisation strategy dating back to 2012.

The Auditor General points out that this failure “has limited efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making,” exposing a glaring disconnect between policy promises and on-the-ground reality.

Security, a critical pillar of any information system, is also dangerously weak. The audit reveals that UPS has not conducted ICT security awareness training for staff, leaving the system exposed to risks that could go undetected or mishandled.

“The absence of incident awareness training increases the risk of delayed detection and ineffective handling of ICT incidents,” the report warns, highlighting a potentially dangerous blind spot in system security.

And when disaster strikes, the system may not recover.

The audit found serious flaws in the Prisons Service’s disaster recovery and business continuity plans. These plans lack a proper business impact analysis, have not been updated since 2021, and do not include training or testing mechanisms. The report cautions that such weaknesses “may lead to delayed recovery and prolonged service disruption during disasters.”

In a sector where data integrity and operational continuity are critical, this is a ticking time bomb.

Despite these glaring failures, the Auditor General acknowledges that PIMS has shown some promise where it has been piloted, noting that it “has improved the management of inmate records in locations where it has been piloted and demonstrates potential to enhance operational efficiency, data accuracy, and service delivery.”

But that potential remains largely unrealised.

The report delivers a blunt verdict: “the benefits of PIMS have not been fully realised due to weaknesses in IT governance, project management, system rollout, capacity, integration, and operational controls.”

It goes further to underscore the scale of the failure, stating that “PIMS has remained in a prolonged pilot phase for nearly a decade without a clear, funded rollout plan,” while “several critical modules are either underutilised or not operational.”

For a system that was meant to transform prison management nationwide, the findings raise serious accountability questions for those at the helm of the Uganda Prisons Service. How did a project of such magnitude drift for nearly ten years without a clear roadmap? Who signed off on incomplete rollouts? And why were glaring staffing and capacity gaps ignored?

The revelations are likely to ignite public outrage and intensify scrutiny on the leadership of the Prisons Service, as taxpayers demand answers for a system that has consumed time, resources, and promise—but delivered only a fraction of what was envisioned.

What was sold as a digital revolution behind prison walls is now exposed as a slow-burning administrative failure—one that risks undermining not just efficiency, but the very integrity of Uganda’s justice system.

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