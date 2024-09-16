PROBE WIDENS! Witchdoctors arrested as Mbarara Referral Hosp staff poke holes in the postmortem report for ‘murdered’ midwife

Even after she was laid to rest after a bitter confrontation between Daystar followers and Church of Uganda where she was wedded, Judith Kyarisiima’s death continue to spark discussion both at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where she last served as a senior midwife and Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union where she was the General Secretary.

For ‘Bishop’ Nassan Ibrahim, he was given a knockout having attempted to snatch the burial arrangements on claims that she used to pay a tithe in his church. We also understand that before her demise, she had injected a lot of cash in most of the activities at the Daystar but she was never recognized by her Pastor Ibrahim, who later fled the country after she went missing but that’s a story for another day.

Now the latest from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital fraternity indicates their colleague could have been ‘systematically murdered’.

They claim the body had scratches. Although the postmortem report did not confirm in totality, scratches indicate that maybe she was trying to fight back something which they never explained to the angry Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital staff.

It’s alleged one of the Nurses who works with the Nurses Union had earlier told the colleagues that Judith was killed by the husband over property wrangles.

That this could explain why the husband was not cooperative from the day when she disappeared until the Nurses Union compelled Rwizi Police to take up the matter seriously. The Nurses added that the husband was arrested with the deceased underpants and a number of witchdoctors have since been arrested from different shrines in Mitooma District in connection to the death.

At the burial ceremony, nurses said they will facilitate the police to ensure that whoever killed Judith faces the wrath of the law.

Even Rwizi Region Police was represented by the Criminal Investigation Officer who said they will do what it takes to follow up this matter.

However, neither the hospital administration nor the police shared the postmortem report with the mourners which Mbarara hospital nurses and Nurses union deemed wrong.

The late Judith who had gone missing for eight days was found in River Rwizi and was buried at her matrimonial home in Katete in absence of her husband who was arrested to aid investigations.

About Post Author