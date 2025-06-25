Prof.Mamdani’s Son Wins Democratic Race For New York Mayor Polls

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has conceded New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary election to left-wing rival Zohran Mamdani, who won 43 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted.

“Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo told supporters at an election night party. “I called him, I congratulated him…he won.”

As news broke of Cuomo’s concession, Mamdani supporters erupted into the chorus from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor if elected. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams skipped the primary. He’s running as an independent in the general election. Cuomo also has the option of running in the general election.

He was born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian-origin parents Mira Nair, an acclaimed Indian‑American filmmaker known for her works such as ‘Salaam Bombay!’ and ‘Monsoon Wedding’, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, an Indian‑born Ugandan academician based at Makerere University.

He spent his early childhood years in Cape Town, attending St George’s Grammar School, before moving to New York at age seven. He later graduated from Bank Street School of Children and the Bronx High School of Science, earning a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College in 2014.

During his college years, Mamdani co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine. He volunteered for Khader El-Yateem’s 2017 City Council bid, managed Ross Barkan’s State Senate campaign, and organised for Tiffany Caban’s Queens District Attorney run.

In 2019, Mamdani won a seat in the New York State Assembly from the 36th District, covering Astoria and Long Island City. His tenure there focused on housing, transit affordability, and immigrant rights, laying the groundwork for his citywide run.

Mamdani ‘s identity attracted large numbers of younger, left-leaning voters, positioning him against Cuomo’s moderate support base.

He is married to a Syrian artist.

